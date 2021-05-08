Tech Moves: Tanium uses the CFO. The founder of Utrip launched a VC company. AWS IoT exec joins Siemens





Valley CFO Mark Levine. (Valley photo)

Cybersecurity giant Tanium has appointed Mark Levine as the new CFO on May 17th. He was recently the CFO of RSA Security.

Levine was formerly CFO of C3.ai, Athenahealth and Blue Yonder and was formerly known as JDA Software. He spent 25 years at Hewlett-Packard. This included his duties as a Treasury SVP and a corporate controller.

Tanium moved from the San Francisco Bay Area to Kirkland, Washington last year. In January, the company raised $ 150 million and has totaled more than $ 1 billion to date.

Microsoft and Amazon veteran Dirk Didascalou has been appointed as the first CTO of Siemens Digital Industries, a business unit of German multinationals. He starts in September.

Didascalou is recently Vice President of IoT for Amazon Web Services, formerly Vice President of Technology and Research at Microsoft, working on Surface Hub and leading the Smart Things team. Prior to Microsoft, Didascalou was a Nokia executive and previously worked in Siemens’ mobile phone division.

Deepslan. (Actively study photography)

Jay Goyal, co-founder of Actively Learn, has resigned as president to spend time with his family. His co-founder, Deep Sran, has become president of the Digital Reading Platform.

Goyal told GeekWire that he plans to take a break and is probably looking at new ventures in the field of education again. He said that many problems and some ideas to be solved have been brewed.

Actively Learn was founded in Seattle in 2012 and was acquired by New Jersey’s educational technology company Achieve 3000 in 2018. Actively Learn operates as a subsidiary of a large corporation and currently has 41 employees, 15 of whom are based in Seattle.

From left: Rebecca Clements, Kirsten Smith, Rajiv Arunkundram. (Ally photo)

Seattle startup Ally.io, which develops goal-setting collaboration software, has added three new executives.

Rajiv Arunkundram as responsible for the product. He was previously Senior Director of Product Management at Smartsheet and Microsoft. Rebecca Clements as an SVP of people and culture. She previously spent six years at Moz and has recently been Chief Human Resources Officer. Kirsten Smith as Vice President of Growth Marketing. Based in California, Smith has been a marketing leader at startups Gladly, Lever, and Glassdoor.

The company was founded in 2018 and completed a $ 50 million Series C round earlier this year.

Gilad Berenstein, founder and former CEO of Seattle startup Utrip, founded Brook Bay Capital, an early-stage investment company. Berenstein told GeekWire that Brookbay Capital will focus on technologies for the AI ​​/ ML, markets, finance, real estate, retail and travel industries. He declined to provide further details about the company.

Berenstein founded travel itinerary startup Utrip in 2011 at the age of 23 and led the company until it closed in 2019. After that, I joined the Allen Institute for AI (AI2) as a home entrepreneur for almost a year. Established Brook Bay Capital. Berenstein is also currently a startup mentor and advisor.

Mnica Guzmn

Mnica Guzmn is currently the director of digital and storytelling for Braver Angels, a non-profit organization working on depolarization in the United States.

Guzmn was previously the local vice president of media technology company WhereBy.Us and co-founded The Evergrey, a daily newsletter for Seattle citizens. She is a former GeekWire columnist.

Guzmn is currently writing a book on keeping curiosity and open mind in divided times for publication in 2022. Guzmn also hosts the Crosscuts Northwest Newsmakers speaker series.

Kirkland, Washington-based Adaptiva has promoted Doug Kennedy to COO and added Mike Bradley as Senior Director of Alliances and Channels.

Kennedy joined Adaptiva in 2019 as Chief Growth Officer. He is a former Microsoft, NetSuite, and Oracle executive. Bradley is also a NetSuite and Oracle veteran. He was recently the Alliance Director for Oracles CX Marketing Products.

Seattle accounting software startup Lockstep has hired Melissa Hendrick as a marketing EVP. She previously played an executive marketing role at Team Support and Yooz.

Alicia Bedard (left) and Manohar Ganesan. (Procurement of photos)

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Procurify has announced Alicia Bedard as Vice President of Marketing and Manohar Ganesan as Vice President of Products and Engineering. Company software tracks your organization’s expenses and expenses.

Bedard was recently Senior Director of Marketing at the Canadian educational technology company ApplyBoard. Ganesan is from Amazon Web Services, a senior product manager. He previously co-founded Swarasta, the last mile logistics startup in India.

The University of Washington Continuous College has appointed Brian Brake in a newly created role as Assistant Vice-President of Digital Learning Innovation. Blakely was recently Executive Director of Boston College Center for Digital Innovation in Learning.

Continuum College offers continuous and professional education through regular, part-time, weekend, summer and online sessions. In his new role, Breakley will be responsible for the unit’s digital learning tools and online learning experience.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]e: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos