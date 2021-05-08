iPhone 13 Features: Expectations for Apple’s Next Generation Phone Family





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

It feels like the iPhone 12 has fallen, but with Apple’s marquee event imminent, rumored factories are already dominating the iPhone 13. However, there will also be a “Spring Loaded” Apple event on April 20th. As always, various topics are being discussed. Will you see a foldable iPhone? How about a small notch? And will Apple finally kill the Lightning port? There are so many rumors about the iPhone 13, so here we’ll focus on some of the most reliable ones that will help you understand what you can expect from the next-generation iPhone.

For now, we are expecting four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, for fairness, it’s unclear if the name iPhone 13 will eventually be used. Rumor has it that Apple could adopt the iPhone 12S instead, meaning only a minor technical upgrade from the iPhone 12, with some major changes such as the introduction of 5G and a redesign. .. Apart from the expected gradual upgrades to processors, batteries, etc., what you can expect from the future iPhone family is: (In this article, it’s called iPhone 13.)

iPhone 13 probably won’t fold

The iPhone 12 lineup has made a remarkable makeover, so the iPhone 13s is unlikely to shine. If you’re holding up a foldable iPhone, 2021 is probably not the year to hit the shelves (if so). Instead, I’m hearing a similar “slab” design with the same four sizes as the flat sides of the iPhone 5. Starting with the smallest 5.4-inch iPhone Mini and ending with the extensible 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

When it comes to design, I want a smaller notch, or (better) a completely notched screen. However, to get rid of the notch, Apple must first understand how to place the Face ID camera module at the bottom of the screen. Based on some recent rumors, this is a design element that may be adopted by the iPhone 13.

Lightning port? Looks like it’s here to stay (for now)

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo once said in a report that Apple would abolish the Lightning port and give way to a completely portless phone. Apple’s introduction of MagSafe on the iPhone 12 seems to add weight to that claim.

But Kuo is back in his portless iPhone assertion, at least for now. A recent report from Apple Insider states that MagSafe isn’t a mature ecosystem, so Apple can rely solely on MagSafe to charge its iPhone 13. In other words, USB-C is unlikely, so Apple needs to maintain a lighting port. It happens on the iPhone.

Most likely Andrew Hoyle / CNET 120Hz display

One of the features rumored to change in a remarkable way is the screen. Kuo predicts that the two iPhone 13 Pro models will use LTPO technology for their displays to provide a refresh rate of 120Hz. I’ve heard this in previous rumors. This is a feature already present on Android phones such as Samsung’s high-end Galaxy S21 series and Xiaomi’s budget-friendly Redmi Note 10 Pro. Apple doesn’t disclose a refresh rate, but all iPhone 12 variations have a 60Hz screen refresh rate, which matches the iPhone 11 display.

Price must be stationary

As mentioned earlier, don’t hold your breath for the innovative technological changes in iPhone 13. This may result in a gradual upgrade. For this reason, analysts expect the iPhone 13 to be priced in the same range as the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 starts at $ 799 ($ ​​799, $ 1,349). In addition to the mix that the iPhone 12 brought the biggest revenue and profit quarters in Apple’s history, it seems likely that Apple will press the button repeatedly when it comes to pricing.

