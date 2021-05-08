Self-driving car pioneers Karl Iagnemma and Chris Urmson join the TC session: Mobility 2021 – TechCrunch





Karl Iagnema and Chris Urmson researched and later developed the basics of technology long before the multi-million dollar acquisition and funding rounds pushed self-driving cars to the top of the hype cycle.

These pioneers from MIT, Iagnemma, and Urmson of Carnegie Mellon University, have finally set up their own self-driving car startup with the goal of opening up years of R & D to the public. ..

The work is not finished yet. Urmson, co-founder and CEO of Aurora, and Iagnemma, president and CEO of Motional, continue to work to unravel the technical and business issues that are hindering commercialization.

TechCrunch is pleased to announce that Urmson and Iagnemma will be joining the virtual stage of TC Sessions: Mobility 2021. Engineers, founders, investors and CEOs will meet at the one-day event scheduled for June 9th. Current and future ways for people and packages to reach point A to point B. Iagnemma and Urmson will discuss past, present challenges, and what both are aiming for in the future. We’ll tackle unresolved technical issues, talent struggles, questions about the best self-driving car business models and applications, and even hear early stories of startup testing and launch.

Both guests have a long list of praise and achievements, too much to cover them all here.

Urmson has been working on AV for over 15 years. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Manitoba in 1998 and a PhD in Robotics from Carnegie Mellon University in 2005. He was a faculty member of the Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon University and worked on a home-sized truck. A desert robot, he was the technical director of the DARPA Urban Team and the Grand Challenge Team. Urmson has authored over 60 patents and 50 publications.

He left CMU and was one of the founding members and CTO of Google’s autonomous driving program. In 2017, Urmson co-founded Aurora with Sterling Anderson and Drew Bagnell.

Iagnemma is also considered an authority on robotics and self-driving cars. He is the director of the Robot Mobility Group at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and his research includes more than 150 technical publications, 50 published or pending patents, and books on the DARPA Grand Challenge and Urban Challenge. I got a lot of edited volumes. Self-driving car competition. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan, where he first graduated in class, and a Master’s and PhD degree from MIT, a Fellow of the National Science Foundation.

In 2013, Iagnemma co-founded self-driving car startup nuTonomy. This is one of the first companies to launch Ride Hailing Pilots. The company was acquired by Aptiv in late 2017. Aptiv and Hyundai established a joint venture in 2020, which he currently leads.

Iagnemma and Urmson are two of the best and most talented in transportation to join our virtual stage in June. Among the growing list of speakers are Pam Fletcher, GM’s Vice President of Global Innovation, Alexandr Wang, CEO of ScaleAI, Joe BenBevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, and Reid Hoffman, Investor and Founder of LinkedIn (Special). Investors Clara Brennerof Urban Innovation Fund, Quin Garcia of Autotech Ventures and Rachel Holt of Construct Capital, Starship Technologies Co-Founder and CTO Ahti Heinla, Zoox Co-Founder and CTO Jesse Levinson, Community Organizer , Transport consultant and lawyer Tamika L. Butler, co-founder of Remix and co-founder and CEO Frank Reig of CEO Tiffany Chuand Revel.

Stay tuned for announcements in the weeks leading up to the event. Early Bird sales will end on May 7th at 11:59 pm PST. Book your ticket as soon as possible and save $ 100.

