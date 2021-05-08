8 Biohazard Village Tips and Tips to Help You Survive Horror





Here is the eighth entry in Capcom’s long-standing Resident Evil series. Resident Evil Village will resume where Resident Evil 7 was interrupted, and the main character, Ethan Winters, will reappear overhead. This time, Ethan must inspire his strength and viability to save his missing daughter.

Resident Evil Village is a serious business. It’s a survival horror game, so it takes wisdom, purpose, and a fair amount of ammo to survive. If you need help, check out these tested tips. This guide does not include puzzle solutions or walkthroughs. Some helpful suggestions from us to you.

Ready to face the horrors of the village? The haunted corridor of Dimitresk Castle and the brutal factory of Karl Eisenberg await.

1. Keep moving

Resident Evil Village is a first-person shooter, but not such a first-person shooter. You will fight hordes of monsters, but there are few covers to hide behind. Certain areas have movable objects that can block doorways, so you should use them to slow the flow of monsters towards your position rather than hiding behind them.

Keep moving and shoot. Most enemies have a stop-and-start attack pattern. In other words, you can take some distance and safely damage from range. Also, don’t stand still with your eyes open, as ammunition and traps are often scattered around the playfield on the battlefield.

2. Choose your weapon wisely

The storage space of Resident Evil Village is valuable. Ammo and consumables tend to occupy one or two slots in your inventory, while weapons can occupy 6 to 12 slots. There is no storage space for items in the village, so the only storage space available is in your personal inventory.

Beyond that, you’ll need an in-game currency ray to upgrade your weapons. You can get Ray by selling the crystals found in the city and the body parts of the crystals taken from monsters and bosses. Weapon upgrades are exorbitantly expensive, so there is only enough money to upgrade some weapons in each playthrough. Choose two favorites that suit your playing style and focus on those upgrades.

In addition, do not upgrade your starter pistol and shotgun. Better versions of these weapon types will be available later, and weapon upgrades will not move from weapon to weapon.

3. Purchase storage space upgrades and recipes

Duke is a biohazard village version of the mysterious merchant of Biohazard 4. He pops up from region to region, providing his merchandise and a convenient storage location. Duke sells ammo, healing items, and weapon upgrades, but the first thing to buy is recipe creation and more storage space.

Creating a recipe allows you to create additional ammo from scrap and other ingredients. As a result, you don’t have to rely on finding specific ammo scattered around the village. You also need to purchase at least the first storage upgrade. It’s expensive, but it’s worth it.

4. Sell treasure

What’s your best way to get more rays for upgrades and other purchases? Sell ​​treasure. Dead monsters have crystals, trinkets, and crystal body parts. Most of these can be sold with almost no problems. There is no reason to keep it.

Specific items are listed under “Combinable” in the description. In such cases, you need to find other items that can be combined with them. Once combined, you can sell the finished treasure. For example, you can combine the head and body of a creepy doll. Both items can be sold individually, but you can earn more money with a set of dolls.

5. Leave your food to the Duke

One way to get a permanent upgrade at Resident Evil Village is to have Duke cook different types of meat. You will get meat from killing pigs, goats, fish, and chickens. Duke has several recipes that will give you permanent health and speed gains, as well as recipes that reduce the damage you take from your enemies.

Meat occupies space in your inventory, but that’s never a good thing. That said, you can feed Duke meat, and he holds it. You don’t have to complete the recipe all at once. When you leave and come back, it’s still there. So get rid of that meat, it will only attract the undead.

6. Save ammo and explosives for big battles

As mentioned earlier, ammunition is valuable in Resident Evil Village. You enter a fierce battle situation that requires a lot of shooting. So don’t waste your pistol bullets to break open boxes or hunt animals. Use a knife. Save shotguns and explosives for crowded situations, not one-on-one battles. And once you have the very powerful M1851 Wolfsbane Magnum, save those precious bullets for boss battles. Ammo management is the key to this game.

7. Please refer to the map

The map of Resident Evil Village gives you a lot of information. Not only will you have the main treasure icon, but you will also be notified when the room is completely cleaned up. The room will appear red when first discovered, but will turn blue when cleared. To clean up the room, you need to find all the interactable items in the environment. Use this as a convenient way to find all the useful materials in your room.

8. Play again

Did you defeat Biohazard Village? Wow! But you don’t necessarily finish the game.At the first completion, in the title menu[ボーナス]Unlock the Extra Content Shops available in the section. Playing in Resident Evil Village, you’ll earn Content Points (CP) to help you beat the game, collect achievements, upgrade your weapons to maximum capacity, and more, regardless of difficulty.

Once you have a CP, you can unlock new perks in the Extra Content Shop. These perks include new weapons, endless ammo for certain weapons, and the entire mercenary multiplayer mode. Not all items can be unlocked in a single run. This means that you need to play the story campaign multiple times to unlock everything.

