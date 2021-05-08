$ ARKK ETF, BioNTech ($ BNTX) and Commodities: Investment Outlook





Risk jitter

Investment superstar Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF is suffering from the pain of selling more risky tech stocks.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, ARKK saw an outflow of approximately $ 785 million in six days. Stock prices are currently down 30% from their February peak.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. And Roku Inc. Many of the top holding companies, which previously expected future earnings potential, plummeted. Investors are now wondering if their assessment can be justified amid concerns about the outlook for rising inflation. In addition, Apple Inc. And Amazon.com Inc. Strong revenues from big tech companies like, have paused thinking about where to put cash.

What’s next? Mike Bailey, Research Director at FBB Capital Partners, said: “The relative appeal of Big Tech stocks may make super-growth stocks like ARKK even more expensive when we see the emotions fade.”

From love

The sale of more risky tech stocks is hurting Cathie Wood’s flagship fund

Source: Bloomberg

Product boom

One of the main causes of inflation concerns is rising commodity prices. While copper and wood have hit record highs, prices for everything from corn to iron ore have skyrocketed.

Arcelor Mittal SA, the largest steelmaker outside of China, reported the highest quarterly profits in the last decade as the economic resumption caused a surge in demand.

And it’s not just raw materials. Prices of commodities such as PVC and ethylene, the staple foods of construction and manufacturing, have risen to their highest levels in at least seven years. Exxon Mobil Corp. Petrochemical sectors such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc have also made the most profits in the last few years.

What’s next? Central banks still believe the rise in inflation is temporary, but the market is not growing very confidently. “We must always be careful not to exaggerate some anecdotes and project them into the wider economy,” Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a report earlier this month. “But as the anecdotes accumulate, they eventually become data.”

Climb high

Soaring commodity prices are causing inflationary concerns

Source: Bloomberg

Drug pressure

Vaccine makers were hit on Wednesday after the Biden administration said the United States would support a waiver of patent protection for Covid-19 shots. BioNTech SE depositary receipts, which partnered with Pfizer for vaccines, fell 16% in US transactions. Moderna Inc., CureVac NV, Germany, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Other companies such as Asian vaccine stocks such as were also sluggish.

Equities curbed the decline after German Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed back the exemption proposal. Her government argued that the limiting factors for vaccine production were manufacturing capacity and quality standards, not patents.

Prior to its announcement, the sector was optimistic about the resumption of the economy, largely due to vaccination efforts. BioNtech surged to a record high of over $ 200 per share on Monday. On the same day, Moderna surged 4%, surpassing a record high of $ 185.98. Despite industry integration, new drug applications, and regulatory concerns related to potential legislation to keep prescription costs down.

What’s next? Even after the surprise news from regulators, it still looks up. “US support for the waiver of the Covid-19 vaccine patent is more formal than it is,” said Sam Fazeli, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Complex production of safe and effective vaccines means little impact in the next 6-12 months, suggesting that countries need to secure booster shots in 2022.”

Suspicion of gambling

More than expected revenue wasn’t enough to stop the Penn National Gaming Inc. slide. Gambling companies fell 8.2% on Thursday and have been in a slump since they reached a record in March, seeing stock prices fall 39%.

Penn and Draft Kings Inc. Companies such as have surged during the pandemic. This is because Americans at home bet on sports instead of traditional entertainment. However, with the end of the Super Bowl and March Madness, there was a shortage of live betting sporting events and stock prices fell to Earth.

Penn’s dip, despite its promising consequences, believes investors may be nearing the end of the gambling turmoil caused by the blockade and refocusing on the company’s traditional casino offerings. It may be a sign.

What’s next? The NBA Playoffs, which begins in mid-May, should generate the long-awaited bet. The continued expansion of the company’s Barstool Sportsbook products could also help increase profits. Brian Eger, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said: “The launch of Bar Stool Sports in Pennsylvania and its apps in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Illinois could increase stakes, but reduce promotional costs. must.

Gaming retreat

Pennation and DraftKings retreated after a pandemic-fueled rally

Source: Bloomberg

Space crunch

If you need warehouse space in Toronto right now, don’t hold your breath.

The boom in online shopping has reduced warehouse vacancy to just 0.5%. This is the toughest thing in North America. Securities firm CBRE predicts that Canada could run out of space altogether by the end of the year.

Part of the problem is land supply as local governments are steadily rezoning industrial areas to enable housing construction to ease Canada’s soaring real estate prices.

What’s next? Not only are the costs higher, but companies are forced to be more creative than ever, asking local farmers if they can store their products in their fields. It’s cheaper to go to the farmers and say, “Tell me how much crop you’ll earn on 5 acres of land. You’ll pay an additional 10% to drop the container here.” “” Logistics consultant Richard Kunst said.

— With the support of Bailey Lipschultz, Lu Wang, Laura Hurst, Michelle Jamrisko, and Ari Altstedter

