The pandemic wasn’t kind to any business, but Cardin & Miller adapted | get back to work





Cardin & Miller Physiotherapy

Co-owners Brian Cardin and Steve Miller have been friends and colleagues since the early days at the University of Findlay Physiotherapy School in Ohio.

Both have practiced outpatient physiotherapy in central Pennsylvania since 1994.

In 2006, they opened the Cardin & Miller Physical Therapy on 290 East Pomfret Street. The first business contact in Carlyle was John Dutrey, a longtime downtown owner of Dutreys Shoes. Dutrey has relocated a shoe store next to the Cardin & Millers Clinic. In 2008, when Brian and Steve bought an inventory of Dutrace’s running shoes and founded the Appalachian Running Company in the same space, a collaboration between two physiotherapists / foot and ankle specialists and a shoe store became official.

Provided by Cardin & Miller Physiotherapy

The co-owner currently owns the entire building on 290 East Pomfret Street. Residential Cardin & Miller Physiotherapy, Appalachian Running Company, Carlisle MedGym, and Mechanicsburg (established in 2014) and Harrisburg (established in 2016) physiotherapy offices.

The difference from other clinics is that it identifies the root cause of the patient’s loss of mobility and independence, thereby solving the problem and doing what is needed, what he wants to do, what he wants to do, without the need for pills or shots. You can start over. , Or surgery. Steve said.

Tech innovation also separates Cardin & Miller from other physiotherapy clinics. Cardin and Miller features a two-dimensional foot scanning device that detects and corrects pedestrian and runner gait disturbances. The system then designs a custom brace and is built by an external laboratory using a 3D printer.

Provided by Cardin & Miller Physiotherapy

Other physiotherapy by using physiotherapy to relieve tension and irritation of soft tissues, restore flexibility and strength, and use custom foot orthoses and shoes suitable for each patient’s specific foot type. It is different from. A regional foot group that Steve said.

And to completely treat the entire patient, the company has an on-site wellness gym MedGym that offers personalized fitness coaching and highly personalized nutrition coaching.

The difference between MedGym and other gyms in the area is that our staff are highly trained with a four-year degree because they are ahead of the curve in all research and methods related to exercise and fitness. It means that he is an exercise physiologist.We offer custom assessments to develop specific programs tailored to you, whether you have multiple complications, previous injury considerations, or athletic performance goals.

Provided by Cardin & Miller Physiotherapy

The pandemic wasn’t kind to any business, but Cardin & Miller adapted.

Thankfully, we were considered an integral business and were able to continue to serve the Carlyle, Mechanicsburg, and Harrisburg communities during the pandemic, Steve said. However, Steve said the number of cases fell by about 50% last spring and last fall. We provided telemedicine to patients who couldn’t go to one of our clinics, which helped.

Find out more at cardinmillerpt.com

This content was produced in collaboration with the advertising department. The news and editorial department played no role in its creation and display.

Deliver local news to your inbox!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos