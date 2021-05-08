Sale of toothbrushes, dental floss and tooth whitening kits





Your smile is magical. No, really. A simple smile helps you recover from stress faster, lower your heart rate, and improve your mood. So, if you’re not confident in your smile, you may be missing out on some of the key benefits.

However, the solution is simple. Invest in some great oral health care products. For a limited time, save on 20 toothbrushes, dental floss and tooth whitening kits to get a healthy and radiant smile all year round. It’s something that smiles.

Brushing

Are you dating or do you have a roommate? Invest in oral hygiene for two with this luxurious ADA approved ultrasonic toothbrush duo with three cleaning modes. For a limited time, you can get the set for just $ 54.95 (usually $ 249), along with 10 additional brush heads and 2 travel cases.

Polish pearly white with Platinum Sonics at 40,000 strokes per minute to eliminate plaque. And when you’re done, you can disinfect and charge your brush with the included base. You can get a brush, a base, and two bonus brush heads in gold or silver for just $ 42.99, usually for $ 259.

AquaSonic Vibe can remove 10 times more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush with 4 modes of operation and 40,000 vibrations per minute. For a limited time, you can get a brush, a travel case, and eight additional brush heads for just $ 39.99 (usually $ 169).

Improves gum health by fighting plaque with a dynamic flax brush that vibrates 8000 times per minute. Suitable for use in braces, fillings, crowns and veneers. For a limited time, you’ll get a brush, a charging base, and three additional brush heads for $ 37.99 (usually $ 128).

This ADA-approved sonic toothbrush won Wired Magazine’s Favorite Subscription Electric Toothbrush Award and People Magazine’s 2019 Travel Awards Best Electric Toothbrush. It features 4 cleaning modes, a 2-minute timer, 5 adjustable strength settings, and diamond-shaped bristles to clean and brush your teeth. Enjoy ShynSonic with a travel case and eight additional brush heads for just $ 59.95 (usually $ 170).

This advanced anti-plaque machine is equipped with three unique modes to brush and clean your teeth for a healthier and brighter smile. It also has an LED pressure sensor that eases the enamel when pressed too hard. Get ProSpin for just $ 39.95 (usually $ 99) for a limited time.

Rating 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon, this futuristic sonic toothbrush slides into the docking station and cleans itself with UV-C rays. In addition, it cleans your teeth with 40,000 small brush strokes per minute in multiple brush modes. It sells for $ 69.95 (usually $ 129).

Amazon’s Choice, a 4.3 out of 5 mouse armor brush set, comes with everything you need to enhance your oral care routine. Sonic toothbrush, dental floss, dental floss tip, brush head, travel case, charging base, etc. Get the full set for just $ 69.95 (usually $ 279) for a limited time.

Why the JetWAVE Oral Care Set with 5 cleaning modes to suit your oral needs, 48,000 sonic movements per minute, UV disinfection station, and 8 additional brush heads is the Amazons Choice of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Easy to understand. You can get the full set for just $ 59.95, usually for $ 290.

This unique 3-sided Sonic Electric Toothbrush was created by a dentist and has been awarded 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Reduce brushing time by working on three sides of the tooth at once. For just $ 47.95 (usually $ 69), you’ll get a triple bristle toothbrush, plus a tongue cleaner and two additional brush heads, and a brush head cover.

Get two triple bristle brushes for a limited time with this discount set. Comes with a dual charging base with internal storage. This is necessary because the four brush heads, the four brush head covers, and the tongue cleaner are all available for just $ 67.95 (usually $ 109).

Dental floss

Connect this water flosser to your shower head and incorporate dental floss into your daily life. With an adjustable stream, gum massager and double-headed brush, this device really makes dental floss fun. It’s available for $ 89.99 (usually $ 119).

As portable as a mobile phone, this Water Flosser can remove plaque with a 360-degree rotating nozzle and high-pressure pulsed water jet. Having won the German Red Dot Design Award in 2017, it’s no wonder it’s as sophisticated and stylish as it is effective. It sells for $ 46.95 (usually $ 59).

This DR.BEI dental scaler uses intelligent ultrasonic cleaning technology to remove tartar, plaque, blemishes and stubborn stains before they accumulate and damage. It features three different cleaning modes, multiple cleaning heads, and sells for just $ 62.95 (usually $ 69).

With 3 cleaning modes, 5 attachments, a rotating nozzle, and high frequency water pulses from 1,400 to 1,899 RPM, this Flossa never misses a spot. For just $ 49.99 (usually $ 159), take care of your teeth in a comfortable and hassle-free way.

Tooth whitening

This innovative whitening solution takes into account your personal sensibilities, brushing habits and diet to create the most effective whitening formula. Answer short online quizzes honestly to get results. This $ 60 voucher for glow ups. It’s only $ 49.99 for a limited time.

A quick twist on this whitening pen will allow you to slide your entire tooth for a simple and seamless whitening experience. Since it does not contain peroxide, it can be used regularly without worrying about damage or sensitivity. It’s available for $ 76.99 (usually $ 105).

With 100% natural whitening gel and blue light LED accelerator, you can whiten your teeth in just 10 minutes with SmileME kit. For $ 69, the price of a kit that includes a whitening accelerator, three gel syringes, and a medical-grade silicone mouse tray can be reduced to just $ 59.95.

The Whitening Gel in the Shyns Whitening Kit is gluten-free, abuse-free, non-GMO, and vegan, and when combined with 32 blue or red LED accelerator lights, you can get a great whitening treatment in just 10 minutes. Use the code SHYN10 at checkout and get this whitening system for only $ 112.50 (usually $ 145).

