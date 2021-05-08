DIU looking for new multi-factor authentication tool





The Washington Pentagon Silicon Valley outreach team, according to a recent announcement, needs internal cybersecurity tools to securely collaborate with commercial vendors outside the departmental network.

The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking a multi-factor authentication tool to verify user IDs in systems that do not require a department’s standard ID through a common access card program through the Washington Headquarters, according to sources on May 3. I will.

DIU has a unique mission to leverage commercial solutions to quickly improve national security. The solicitation states that this requires the use of cloud-based non-DoD information systems that are tightly integrated with systems used within the fast-paced and innovative commercial technology sector. These services are not protected by the traditional two-factor authentication method of the Common Access Card (CAC) and require two (or more) forms of identification and alternative sources of authentication.

According to the notice, the potential contract is worth $ 6 to $ 7.5 million over five years through a comprehensive purchase contract.

The Defense Innovation Unit requires different tools than most other Pentagon components. As DIU seeks to innovate with commercial vendors, it relies heavily on software platforms as cloud-based services to collaborate with the industry rather than the legacy infrastructure that runs the rest of the department.

For example, DIU is evaluating prototypes from Google, McAfee, and Zscaler to protect access to cloud portals to improve their ability to collaborate in real time with businesses.

