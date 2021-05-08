Is Samsung’s Cheapest 5G Phone Really Worth Buying?





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The Samsung Galaxy A325G offers a large screen, attractive design, 5G connectivity for ultra-fast data speeds, and ends it at an affordable price of just $ 280 (249, AU $ 480), the cheapest 5G phone It will be one of. You can buy it now. It’s a big departure from the Galaxy S21 Ultra supercharged with its $ 1200 price tag, but is this budget cell phone still worth considering?

I’ve been using the phone for the past week and both the display and the camera performed steadily and I was happy and surprised at what you could get with the money. You can also take advantage of features such as face unlock, impressive battery life, expandable storage, and an elusive 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sure, there’s a compromise to keep the price down (especially the processor performance isn’t very impressive), but overall, it offers a level of specs and features close to most other products at this price. If you’re desperate for those 5G speeds but don’t want to empty your wallet to get them, the Galaxy A325G is definitely worth a look.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Lively design

Immediately out of the box, I especially liked the light blue design that CNET purchased. It doesn’t do anything radically different, but it’s cheerful and fun, and its plastic back feels sturdy enough to handle some knocks and bumps. It is not waterproof at all, so be careful especially when it is near the water or in the rain.

The camera on the back looks unique in today’s phones because it’s simply embedded in the body of the phone rather than housed in a separate unit, but for those who suffer from trypophobia. It can be a potential trigger.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The 6.5-inch display provides ample space for watching games and videos, and is bright and vibrant enough to be enjoyed everywhere except the brightest noon sun. Its resolution is only 1,600×720 pixels-if you look closely enough, the small icons on the home screen have some ambiguity-but the fine text is perfectly readable and the YouTube video looks great.

Multiple rear cameras

The camera itself consists of a standard 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro camera for close-up shots. It’s a surprisingly capable camera, with well-exposed outdoor shots and vibrant colors. It also has a panoramic function to shoot videos at resolutions up to 4K.

Samsung Galaxy A325G outdoor camera test, standard lens.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Samsung Galaxy A325G outdoor camera test, ultra wide-angle lens.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Samsung Galaxy A325G front camera test.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The front-facing 13-megapixel camera takes bright, sharp selfies. Wide-angle enough to shoot you and many scenes around you.

Sufficient power and storage

Inside is a MediaTek processor with 4GB of RAM. This isn’t a powerful chip, and benchmark test scores are expected to be low, but everyday tasks like email, Instagram browsing, music and video streaming, and photo editing on Snapseed are perfectly handled. .. Light games like Alto’s Odyssey work well on the phone. Asphalt 9: More demanding titles such as Legend played at lower frame rates and ended multiple times unexpectedly. It’s technically playable, but if you want to enjoy all the latest and greatest games on the Google Play Store, it’s wise to look elsewhere.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

This phone comes with only 64GB of internal storage, but it’s one of the more and more rare types of phones that can use a microSD card to expand storage up to 1TB in size. This is what Samsung has eliminated in the top-end Galaxy S21 as well. line. Even more rare is the addition of a 3.5mm headphone jack. This is great for people who are clinging to wired headphones.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Excellent battery life

The power supply to the mobile phone is a 5,000mAh battery. This is a large capacity given the low demand for low resolution screens and low power processors. Therefore, the battery life is excellent and you can use it carefully for several days within the reach of this phone.

After streaming YouTube video for 2 hours, the phone dropped from full to 92%. This is an impressive result and beats most phones such as the much more expensive Galaxy S21 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro.

