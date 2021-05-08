Google is making major security changes to protect you from hackers





Protecting your personal information and data is critical to the security of your digital. Most apps and services utilize a robust password system. The more complex it is, the better it is for your account.

But passwords are just one level of security, not the end. More layers of security are needed to remain truly protected. Click here or here to find out how to create a stronger password.

As a result, Google is making major changes to increase the security of all users. Keep reading for more details and why this is a great idea.

Here is the inside story

Until recently, Google offered users the option to opt in to two-factor authentication (2FA) security protocols. It protects your Google account from hackers, but many people didn’t take advantage of it.

Google currently requires all users to implement 2FA. If the account is properly configured, it will immediately start automatically enrolling users in 2SV, explains Mark Risher, director of user security at Google. Google calls 2FA 2SV, 2-step verification.

Google recognizes that the current 2FA standard can be a tedious process. The goal is to speed things up with forced implementations. We also incorporate advanced security technology into our devices to make this multi-factor authentication seamless and even more secure than passwords, Richer added.

Add security as needed

Once the user with the properly configured account is identified, the company will move to the user who does not. However, if you want to disable 2SV, you still have a choice. Google will automatically turn on 2SV, but you can opt out after confirmation. Of course, we do not recommend opting out.

The company announced plans for World Password Day and updated the new password import feature. If you’re using Google’s password manager, you can now upload and save up to 1,000 passwords for free.

In a blog post, Google hopes that one day the stolen password will be a thing of the past. Passwords are a thing of the past.

The status of the account is[セキュリティチェック]You can see it in the section. The utility will tell you if the password was exposed by the leak. Find out how many weak passwords are stored in your account and other security risks.

