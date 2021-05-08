No one is talking about anything important in Apple’s fight against Epic





In a typical trial drama (like what you see on TV), one wins and the other loses. But in the real world, most disputes between large corporations are settled far from court. In that case, no one really wins, only comes up with results that don’t make everyone happy, but everyone can live together.

In the court battle between Apple and Epic, both sides are participating to win. Compromise is not an option on either side.

In the case of Epic, the case concerns Apple’s plans to eliminate the need to pay Apple for highly lucrative in-app purchases. Ultimately, we want to encourage developers to create games and experiences within Fortnite, charge developers their own fees, and eliminate the intermediary (Apple in this case).

The battle for Apple is to maintain a way to manage one of its most valuable assets. Epic’s losses will not only compromise a major source of revenue for the services business, but will also set a precedent for all developers.

I’ve heard most of the testimony of the first week from Epic, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple executives. We talked a lot about dealing with other Epic gaming companies, Apple’s App Review process, the privacy and security implications of various payment processing systems, and much more.

It’s been a little overwhelming, well. I am convinced that it is all important in proving the case that both sides want to argue in front of Judge Gonzales Rogers. But the problem is that perhaps the most important thing is that both sides seem to miss it.

There is nothing good for the user about this battle.

For example, Apple says it’s interested in the user experience, but its App Store guidelines clearly create strange restrictions and incentives for app developers. Netflix and Spotify are the most obvious examples. Neither allows in-app sign-up. That’s because companies aren’t interested in giving Apple a 30% reduction.

As a result, not only can you not subscribe to the service, Netflix can’t even tell you that you need to visit the website to sign up. This is a terrible experience for users and was created entirely because Apple placed higher value on subscription revenue than what was best for users.

Epic, on the other hand, isn’t trying to create a better experience for Fortnite gamers. Instead, they’re trying to find a way to increase their bottom line. Don’t get me wrong, Epic is a business. It should be related to increasing its income and profits.

The problem is that Epic is arguing over the fact that 30% of the actual money Apple collects is received in exchange for fake money (called v-bucks) that users can redeem for virtual merchandise. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney admitted in his testimony that the marginal cost of “v-buck” is zero.

Apple will almost certainly win the court battle, but that doesn’t mean it’s right. A court win will protect the profits that flow from the App Store, but it doesn’t change the fact that company policy isn’t as good for consumers as Apple thinks.

As part of that, Epic wants to say that it’s participating in this battle for the benefit of small developers. But in reality, all you want to change is who collects the commissions you pay.

And for the user, whichever side wins, there is little good for the user. Indeed, if Epic wins, users may be able to download apps from different app stores or use different payment methods. This is good for Epic, but I’m not sure if it’s really good for users.

For example, on Android, which allows “sideloading,” few people use the method of downloading apps. It’s not really a better experience. Again, that’s not the purpose of this fight, as it became clear this week. Even if that is the only important thing.

