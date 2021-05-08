TSA’s LaJoye talks about workforce expansion, new technologies, and firearm detection rates – Today’s Homeland Security





The House Expenditure Committee on Homeland Security has, in effect, met to discuss the activities of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) since the COVID-19 pandemic. Darby LaJoye, a senior official performing the duties of TSA administrator, answered the question.

COVID-19 had a direct impact on TSA. To date, 16 TSA personnel and one screening contractor have died after being infected with COVID-19 while performing their duties. Anyone who has traveled within the last year will see first-hand the changes made at TSA checkpoints, such as enhanced cleaning, the use of masks and screens, and the deployment of advanced low-touch or no-touch screening techniques. I’m sure you did.

LaJoye thanked TSA for their hard work to keep travelers safe in unprecedented situations. He also thanked the Sub-Committee and Parliament for generous spending in fiscal year 2021 that exceeded the previous year by $ 144.2 million. According to LaJoye, these funds are being used to help raise security priorities, including the introduction of computed tomography (CT) and credential authentication technology (CAT). These technologies are critical because they enhance the ability to detect at checkpoints and facilitate the touchless screening process. With less air travel, we were able to deploy this technology faster than expected. We are pleased to inform you that we currently have more than 300 CT systems installed in 142 locations.

The TSA will carry out the next phase of CT deployment and the procurement of 242 additional medium-sized systems. TSA has also deployed 1053 CAT units in 121 locations to date and plans to procure 1,001 additional units in the coming months.

We believe CAT is a breakthrough technology that provides a safer, more touchless and seamless customer experience, and we are committed to ensuring that all federal airports, from maximum to minimum, receive it immediately. ..

He added that TSA is currently evaluating biometric technology and is monitoring the evolution of digital credentials such as mobile driver’s licenses and digital passports.

LaJoye also addressed the issue of improving firearm detection rates. Despite a significant reduction in volume in 2020, police officers detected twice as many guns per million passengers as in 2019. Unfortunately, most of these weapons were full. We are working to address this amazing increase by helping the public educate on training, enforcement of regulations, and how to properly travel with a gun in checked baggage. is.

LaJoye explains why the detection rate has increased: Suddenly, many people are not accustomed to traveling. Frankly, they may not be informed about how to properly transport firearms.

But from a different point of view, in the last week of April, there were 120 guns that stopped boarding the aircraft at checkpoints. And 32 people in just one day. They are often only thrown to the bottom of the bag. The most common excuse we generally receive is that they simply forgot that they were there. Therefore, what we are focusing on is not only the chief operating officer to ensure that we take progressive enforcement measures against those who illegally bring firearms to checkpoints, but also which travelers Do you properly declare a gun for checked baggage? And how can you direct them to state and local jurisdictions? Different states have different laws regarding firearms in cities.

So one of the things we did was develop a luster about how to properly educate travelers. And federal security ministers across the country are working very closely with state and local partners to bring this to gun clubs. We work closely with US lawyers to prosecute some of these individuals, especially in the worst cases.

We really believe that education can help reduce these numbers, as the number of repeat offenders is very small. But that remains a concern. We are working very closely with our airport partners and I think we will continue to focus on this from a public security perspective.

The Sub-Committee Chair, Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.), Asked La Joye if the current TSA workforce had enough personnel to handle the increase in passenger numbers.

Lajoye replied that in the last 120 days from January, TSA has hired about 2,500 executives and expects to hire another 1,600 in the next eight weeks. Taking into account additional officers, this puts more or less personnel levels in 2019 before the pandemic reduces air traffic movements.

In addition, Lajoye said TSA will continue to hire from summer to early fall and is in a good position not only for the next holiday season, but also next summer.

And its workforce is well protected from COVID-19, and LaJoye calls vaccination a game changer. Currently, 60% of TSA employees receive their first shot and 40% are fully vaccinated.

LaJoye revealed that TSA has filed a total of about 2,000 incidents, including mask-wearing violations, 90 percent of which are on board. We remind passengers to “mask”, but if there are too many terrible violations, there are arrests and civil penalties.

Ranking member and representative Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) Asked LA Joye to explain why he would further extend REAL ID compliance.

LaJoye said he admitted that the DMV office was simply closed because the country has experienced so much with COVID-19. He also found that only about 45% of travelers have a compliant REAL ID, according to the latest TSA analysis. That number should be close to 90% without any significant operational impact on the airport. Therefore, we are confident that the extension until May 2011 will provide ample opportunity for the state to recover and give travelers the opportunity to obtain a REAL ID compliant ID card.

Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) wonders if TSA can legally provide surplus screening equipment to local prisons, local facilities, and other countries that may not have the equipment. I did.

According to LaJoye, most of the equipment is fully deployed at the airport. However, if you continue to deploy CT, the surplus equipment will be released. We had a very good and fulfilling conversation with the Department of State. Because in so many places around the world, there may be many opportunities between ministries to work on what we can do in our capacity building efforts. In fact, we donate equipment, especially to many developing countries.

Rep. David E. Price (DN.C.), citing the case at the Houses of Parliament, expressed concern about the growing threat of domestic terrorism. LaJoye is confident that through close cooperation with the FBI and Parliamentary Police, TSA has the information it needs to ensure in-flight protection and protect MPs as they pass through the airport. I said there is.

LaJoye also said TSA is trying to further develop its work with SMEs. Through DHS, S & T, we work closely with many venture capital firms to find ways to seek help from SMEs and determine how to present their requirements to SMEs. How can we help develop processes to meet government needs?

Prices also emphasized the importance of ground transportation security, and LaJoye talked about the need to protect industrial control systems.

On the surface, there is a less stringent regulatory framework. Therefore, we know that many of these operators have a fairly broad focus on industrial control systems, so we really prioritize strengthening cyber capabilities. Therefore, our ability to provide professional cyber assessments to the industry is really, really important.

Discretionary requirements for fiscal year 22 provide DHS with $ 52 billion. This is about the same as the inactive level for fiscal year 21. In addition, we support work in key areas such as research, innovation and transportation security technology. LaJoye couldn’t provide much insight into how TSA spends its budget in this early stage, but his comments include training on new technologies, small business development, and TSA’s workforce. And shows that it continues to focus on incentives. ..

