Offshore safety systems and equipment





Workers, structures, equipment and environmental safety are paramount in offshore energy projects. In the March / April print version, offshore engineers looked inside some notable newcomers.

Wearable technology that enhances the safety of the drill floor HaloGuard – Credit: Transocean

Transocean, an offshore drilling contractor, recently introduced the industry’s first safety system for offshore drilling that integrates wearable positioning equipment with drill floor equipment and machine stop control.

This system, called HaloGuard, combines a wearable alarm and a real-time position transmitter with a machine vision system designed to track the location of personnel on the drill floor and major drill floor equipment during operation.

“When a crew member comes close to a specific mobile device, an alarm will be notified via a wearable device. If the crew member is near the mobile device, the system will stop moving the device. The crew member will be more Until we return to a safer and farther position, “Transocean explained.

HaloGuard says it provides a highly personalized layer of protection for the drill floor by allowing machines equipped with this technology to track, detect and stop operations when needed.

Jeremy Tigpen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transocean, said: “This deployment reiterates Transocean’s ability to develop and drive innovation within offshore drilling. HaloGuard wants others to use it within our industry and potentially in other industries as well. I believe it will be a differentiated safety system. “

Offshore engineers contacted Transocean for more information on the system itself and the main impetus behind system development. Offshore engineers also follow CEO Thigpen’s comments to others who wish to use the system, and if and under what conditions the company intends to share the system with competitors in the offshore drilling space. I asked.

A Transocean spokesperson said the driver was the company’s desire to “provide additional safety tools and resources to the offshore crew.” Each business “.

Transocean has patented HaloGuard methodology and technology from Houston Mechatronics Inc. And said it incorporates Salunda’s patented CrewHawk real-time location technology, developed with the support of Salunda Limited. Gulf of Mexico. Transocean plans to roll out the technology to six additional rigs by the end of 2021.

Dropsafe Helideck Net – Credits: Dropsafe

Dropsafe recently launched the Helideck Boundary Safety Net to protect offshore workers and equipment from falls, save lives and reduce downtime.

The system is mounted on a frame around the helidec to prevent personnel from falling and to prevent loose objects from being in danger of a dynamic fall.

“The new system developed by Dropsafe is designed to provide a high quality solution to the challenges posed by Drops in offshore helicopters, leveraging extensive R & D and expertise in offshore drop. It is made up of 100% Japanese 316 stainless steel wires and components, “says Dropsafe.

According to the company, the marine-grade stainless steel Dropsafe Perimeter Safety Net is designed for harsh offshore environments, is quick and easy to install, and requires minimal maintenance. As a result, low-cost ownership is ultimately offered to Helidek owners.

Underwater valve actuator certified for safety level 3

Bosch Rexroth SVA.Photo Bosch Rexroth

Bosch Rexroth’s new Underwater Valve Actuator (SVA) concept has been certified by DNVGL for its application to safety systems with up to Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 3 requirements.

SVA is a self-contained actuator for opening and closing process valves in the deep sea over 3000 meters. The system consists of an electrically controlled drive with a hydrostatic transmission, saving up to 75% of the energy required compared to traditional electromechanical shafts.

The patented SVA is designed to open and close process valves for CO2 storage systems for oil and gas production or for deep sea applications. Redundant designs such as safety valves and field-proven springs allow the actuator to safely close the process valve in the event of a power outage or no external energy supply. In addition, the actuator can also be mechanically operated externally using an underwater robot via an independent override interface.

Bosch Rexroth has integrated continuous and automated monitoring of system status. This greatly improves the diagnosis of safety features.

Infectious disease mitigation notation

Credits: AdobeStock / Eugene

A new notation and new guidance have been launched by the American Bureau of Shipping within the COVID-19 pandemic with the aim of helping marine and offshore operators reduce the transmission of disease.

An ABS guide to mitigate the transmission of infectious diseases onboard marine and offshore assets details how the physical placement of marine or offshore assets works to mitigate the transmission of infectious diseases. , Industry’s first standard.

This guide is produced from a variety of independent government and commercial guidance, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and describes physical placement measures on board.

The IDM-A (Infectious Disease Mitigation-Arrangements) notation is provided for vessels that meet the placement requirements for the isolation and separation of crew, passengers and land visitors, and the composition of ventilation and space available inside. The surface of a particular accommodation or workspace.

Henriksen Hooks – Credits: Henriksen Hooks Norway-based Henriksen Hooks has begun full production of the new Liferaft Release Hook after completing a long-term testing program. The new crane hook was specially developed to fire an inflated life raft. It is permanently attached to the crane’s falling wire and clipped to the steel lifting ring of the life raft. It is kept safe while raising and lowering the life raft and is automatically released when the raft reaches the water and the luggage comes off the hook.

“While Hook, first shown in 2017, received considerable attention from the marine and offshore markets, Henriksen suppressed Hook until it completed a long and complex test program,” the company recently announced. ..

Hook versions are available to hold loads of 1,500 kg and 3,500 kg and have many safety options that make them reliable and easy to operate in an emergency.

