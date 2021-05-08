Google gambling with new cheap Pixel Buds A





New York, NY-October 15: New Google Pixel Buds Earpods Appear on Google Now … [+] An event to be held in New York City on October 15, 2019. Google’s new earphones will be released in the spring of 2020 and will sell for $ 179. (Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Google’s next wireless earphone will be a low-priced version of the Pixel Buds in the 2020s. But which features are being reduced to lower prices?

The premature announcement of the Pixel Buds A, a tweet that was quickly removed from the official Android Twitter account, suggests that a new earphone will be released soon. This month’s Google I / O 2021 may coincide with the time when Google’s mid-year products are usually announced.

Little is known about new shoots, except that they are cheaper than last year’s pair and turn green. At a lower price, Google will almost certainly have to reduce some features, but what?

You don’t need to save because the 2020 Pixel Buds doesn’t have active noise canceling, a feature that other companies use to distinguish between premium and budget headphones. According to 9to5Googles sources, the integration of Touch Control and Google Assistant will continue. This can be confusing for other features such as Find My buds, adaptive sounds, and in-ear detection.

The problem is that these features make the Pixel Buds stand out. Google’s technology is proud of being the smartest. Not the cheapest, not the best, but the smartest. So I’m not sure if search companies will give up the very reason to buy Google sprouts over many good options. More likely, it will reduce sound quality, but it will improve battery life. The unwritten rule at the end of the household appliances budget is to write down quality degradation on paper with huge battery life. The A range of Google-owned Pixel smartphones does just that.

There are also connectivity issues. The original sprout had the serious problem of repeatedly dropping signals. Read my coverage here. It was enough for hundreds of users to complain, many of them directly to me, and Target promised to refund the affected users. Subsequent updates have partially, but not all, fixed some issues. The problem could be with the miniaturized design of the buds (and possibly the small RF antenna) and Bluetooth interference.

The latter is a problem for all earphones, including Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro, which boasts a unique scalable codec that is supposed to reduce cutouts. Samsung explains that when listening to content, the codec changes the bitrate depending on the strength of the Bluetooth connection to maintain a constant stream of content. However, I have noticed that it sometimes drops out as I move inside and outside the house.

It would be interesting to see if Google solves this problem-and I think it will-it will make the new budget Pixel Buds more reliable than its more expensive predecessors. You’ll have to take a closer look at what Google will eventually release, but the new cheap bud may be the reliable headphones that Pixel fans have been waiting for.

