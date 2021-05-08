GeoDrill project to advance Icelandic drilling and geothermal technology





Drilling in Iceland, Rig Odin, Iceland Drilling (Source: Icelandic Drilling)

Island Drilling, part of the EU-funded GeoDrill project aimed at advancing drilling technology, describes the specific need to significantly reduce deep drilling costs.

The European GeoDrill project, funded under the European Union’s Horizontal 2020 Research and Innovation Program, is deep (more than 5 km) and hot (250 ° C or more).

Launched in 2019, the project has made some significant advances in the development of innovative materials and coatings, with the potential to extend the life of new mud hammer drilling components, sensors and prototypes.

The project involves 12 partners from companies across Europe in Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway and Iceland.

An article on the Icelandic company Iceland Drilling (called “Jardboranir” in Icelandic) describes the project and the company.

With global population growth and increasing energy and environmental demand for energy conversion from fossil fuels to renewable resources, geothermal energy will become an even more important source of basic heat and power generation. Heating homes around the world generally uses fossil fuels, either by gas, oil, wood, coal, or electricity generated by fossil fuels.

Iceland recognized this problem decades ago, and the country changed the way because the supply of fossil fuels resulted in very high energy costs and, of course, thick smog that was visible. Jardboranirwas was founded in 1945 to explore the potential of natural resources and use this hot water and steam for heating and subsequent power generation. This made Iceland one of the first countries to commercialize the potential of global heat for large-scale district heating, with 90% of homes heated by district geothermal heating systems.

After realizing the dream of Iceland becoming a fossil-fuel-independent country for reliable heating of homes and businesses, Jardboranir drilled water and steam temperatures above 250 ° C for decades. A renewable and reliable source of renewable energy that has begun to provide the expertise gained and has helped countries to utilize it.

The basic challenges of drilling – drill holes as economically and safely as possible within time and budget

Over the last 100 years, the drilling industry has introduced many developments and new technologies. But the basic challenge is always the same: drilling holes as economically and safely as possible within your time and budget.

All realized projects are based on geographic location, market potential, and consumers are generally based on known facts, so they can accurately assess the risk of their investment. For example, the location of a project near a city could have great potential for its customers. If the developer is not yet an energy provider, the energy provider may already be interested in buying heat.

The problem arises when the reservoir location is selected, or rather where. This is a science mixed with the artistic nature of assessing rocks and interpreting seismic data logs to infer the location of underground aquifers hundreds or thousands of meters below the surface. Wells are then drilled to prove or prove the validity of the target location, based on what is believed to be the appropriate target location.

Drilling this hole is not cheap and cannot be done right away. Each location has some challenges that need to be overcome. One of these challenge areas is the speed at which drilling can be performed, or penetration (ROP) as is known in the industry. As many understand, this depends heavily on the hardness of the formation or rock, and the drill bit chosen to cut or crush the formation.

Very basically, using the motor at the top of the pipe known as Kelly’s top drive today or many years ago, the drill rod is rotated, then the bottom drill bit is rotated to form the formation. To make a hole by cutting or crushing. This basic principle has not changed for over 100 years. Roller cones and fixed cutter drill bits have been improved over the years, spending millions of dollars and time improving their lifespan and efficiency, but after all, this was decades ago. It’s the same basic practice that started. The excavation ROP depends on the rock being cut or crushed, but can range from tens of meters per hour to less than 1 meter per hour. Looking at the holes to drill, they can range from hundreds to thousands of meters, which can result in very long drilling times. This requires the entire drill pipe to be removed from the hole along with the drill bit, along with the wear of the drill bit and the components caused by the erosion and friction caused by the drilling equipment rubbing the newly created hole. After replacing the parts that are and will be damaged, everything will return to the hole with the new components and continue drilling. Obviously, the shorter the time required to replace a worn or damaged component, the more efficient the operation will be because it can be spent on excavation.

Iceland Drill is excited to be a member of the Geo-Drill Consortium. This is a group of different companies across Europe who work with inventors and drilling experts to create creative ideas, new ideas from different industries, research and design.

All parties are single to improve drilling efficiency and reduce wear through innovative ideas such as the new design of fluid switches integrated into fluid hammers, along with technical coatings that reduce friction and wear and extend life. Have a goal. Improves equipment span and fluid transfer efficiency. Hammers or percussion drills are by no means new in their own right, and their first use dates back well to the 100-year history of today’s drilling methods. Similar techniques are used on a small scale today, but the reason for their drawbacks is that the life and reliability of the equipment in use is very short, but when used, it is almost excavated, albeit for a short time. Significant increases in ROP have been repeatedly shown in all formations. time.

The technology designed and tested by GeoDrill aims to significantly extend the useful life of the equipment, allowing deep holes to be drilled in significantly less time, reducing drilling costs and finding underground aquifers. The financial risk of not having it is reduced. There are fewer hurdles to geothermal energy development. It provides a package that improves geothermal development by reducing the risk and cost of failure, along with technologies such as graphene coating and downhole sensors, allowing boreholes to be drilled faster, safer and more efficiently. To

Icelandic drilling looks forward to the development and game-changing technologies that emerge from these various areas of innovation to improve geothermal potential globally.

Check out this webinar for the project on “Why Geothermal is a Hot Topic”.

Source: GeoDrill project

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos