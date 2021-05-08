Microsoft Edge integrates Outlook with the latest update





Microsoft 365 services have seen enormous usage in the light of work from home. Earlier this year, Microsoft elaborated on many of the new features of the Office 365 service, starting with the integration of Outlook into Microsoft Edge, the default browser for Windows 10.

Microsoft has announced that free accounts will allow paid businesses and customers to access Outlook email on Microsoft’s new tab page. This is similar to Microsoft’s MeetNow integration into the Windows 10 taskbar or Outlook.com, which enables video calls.

Similar to the MeetNow integration in Microsoft Edge, it takes the form of a popup on the first page (NTP) of the browser. As you can see in the screenshot below, incoming emails can be accessed directly from the new tab page and the latest three emails will be displayed in a popup.

To get started, open NTP (Home Page) in Microsoft Edge and click the plus sign next to the current quick link. Under the suggestions, select Outlook.

For this feature to work properly, sign in to Outlook with the same account you use for Microsoft Edge. When enabled, you can send an email or click the event button to generate a meeting in Outlook. This meeting can be synced between all other services such as Microsoft Teams.

You can also open the website in a new tab page by clicking the Outlook icon.

In addition to Outlook integration, Microsoft is also looking for better support for web apps on Google Chrome and Chromium Edge.One of the features is Windows 10[プログラムから開く]Enables dialog box support.

Microsoft suggests that when a user clicks on a URL protocol such as mailto: //, the web app will be displayed alongside other apps on Windows 10. When enabled, web apps can subscribe to different protocols, support for multiple browser profiles is also enabled, and benefits for apps such as Outlook.

The software giant is also testing support for reverse image search, Microsoft Office integration, and other features in the latest preview build of Edge.

