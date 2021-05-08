How to enable a device connected to PhoneHub from the Google Admin Console





We’re a pretty small company here at Unboxed Media, but we use some of the GSuites ahem Google Workspaces products. This includes managing email via the Google Admin Console and several management tools. Currently, when it comes to using Chromebooks, both Robby and I have chosen to log in with a personal account and add the Chrome Unboxed account as a secondary user. This gives you complete access to all your personal stuff while keeping your work files and more at your fingertips. For me, that’s the way I’ve always worked, and it’s a natural process. You do not have to work from devices that are locked down, managed, or otherwise isolated by the management console.

Joe, on the other hand, spends most of his time editing, so he uses the M1 Mac Mini on his desk. When it’s convenient to carry around, I prefer to jump on the Pixelbook Go and keep my work stuff separate from my personal Google account. That’s why he logs in with Chrome Unboxed email and manages everything from his company drive and other Google products. That works for him, but the other day he’s gone frustrated that he may miss some features of Chrome OS because he’s logged in with his work account. Specifically, Joe wanted to use the new Phone Hub feature on Pixelbook Go, but it’s not enabled by default for accounts managed in the admin console.

Now I’m never an IT administrator. What I know very little about navigating the Google Management Console, I learned from the total need, but I get lost there relatively easily. As GSuite moved to Google Workspace, the admin console has undergone another refurbishment and Im is less accustomed to it than ever before. So when I logged in to see if Joe’s Phone Hub could be enabled, it took me a few minutes to find my way. Whether you are an IT administrator for a large number of devices or have a Workspace account for use by individuals or small businesses, you may be interested in enabling connected devices. I would like to share steps to save time and frustration.

To get started, you need to go to the Google Admin Console and log in with your administrator credentials. If you are the owner of a workspace account, this will probably be [email protected] After logging in, the main home screen will be displayed. To enable Phone Hub and other connected device services, click the hamburger (three horizontal lines) menu at the top left of the dashboard. From there,[デバイス]Hover over the tab[Chrome]Click. On the next screen,[ユーザーとブラウザの設定]Choose. (You may notice that there is a search bar at the top of the admin console. Unfortunately, searching for the phone hub settings from there does not give any results.) On this screen, the phone hub settings are screened. It’s at the bottom of the screen below.[接続されたデバイス]tab. For quick access, press Ctrl + F on your keyboard to search for a phone hub.

By default, PhoneHub and SmartLock are disabled by default, but users can access instant tethering, message synchronization, and Click-to-Call. It’s ironic that some of these features won’t work if you disable PhoneHub. To enable Phone Hub for all users on your domain, click the dropdown to the right of your Phone Hub settings and click[PhoneHubを有効にする]Choose. You can also set whether users can enable notifications and task continuation.When you’re done, it’s in the upper right corner of the screen[保存]Click. Now you are ready to go. The user can now log out of the managed device and log in again to set up PhoneHub on the mobile device. I hope this helps. We’re still learning how to use the management console, but we can expect more tips and how-tos to interact with managed users and devices. If you have any questions about the Google Admin Console, please drop a comment below or send us an email. Water loves to help answer some of the most common questions about managed Chrome products.

