How much does the Nintendo Switch Pro cost?





Nintendo Switch Pro. Super Famicom switch. Nintendo Switch Advance. Nintendo Switch X. New Nintendo Switch XL Game of the Year Edition. No matter what you call it, you probably know what we’re referring to-Nintendo’s hit (but now over four years!) Hybrids are elusive, giving spec bumps. Legendary Nintendo Switch Midlife Revision. The console will probably be more competitive with the new console than with some new visual tricks, and will extend the life of the console more than otherwise.

This is the tradition of almost every Nintendo portable system in the past. Game Boy has Game Boy Color, DS has DSi, and 3DS has New Nintendo 3DS (real name). The concept is that both the PlayStation and Xbox are used on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, but it looks like a Switch Pro (I keep using it until I have to give it a formal name and inevitably a different name. Perhaps something pretty stupid) will be along the line of Nintendo handheld upgrades older than the ones on the console.

We can say this because reports that leaked the existence of this system told us – these reports upgrade existing switch systems on a fairly large scale and are fairly thorough in their functionality and specifications. Shows that it has been modernized. For example, the conservative PS4 Pro. These rumors were also not allowed to have exclusive rights, unlike the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. This means that the game will look and behave better, but it should work the same on the base console. Switch Pro is actually allowed to have them. In fact, it also sounds like at least some of the things from third parties may be working. Otherwise, it’s a game that doesn’t work on Switch.

All this seems to be in line with the kind of upgrades that Switch Pro is alleged to do. This is said to include significant improvements in SoC CPU core and GPU capabilities, as well as memory bandwidth, thanks to the rumored new chip. It is based on the new state-of-the-art Ampere or Turing architecture. More importantly, there are rumors that the Switch Pro includes Nvidia’s signature DLSS 2.0 technology. This allows machine learning to be used to upscale and reconstruct images, and special features often provide better images than natively rendered images with little performance cost. .. hardware. All of this is supposed to make Switch Pro a major update. For example, we know it supports 4K resolution, but it seems fairer via DLSS than native. And this is another exciting part of the leaked system, including a larger OLED screen (compared to that of the current 6.2-inch LCD) and perhaps better battery life thanks to the more efficient nodes of the SoC. Does not describe the components.

With a ton of hardware upgrades, good construction, and at least some dedicated software, Switch Pro is more than just a PS4 Pro-style upgrade. It’s not a full-fledged next-generation successor, but it brings the Switch Pro closer than the PS4 Pro. There would have been an incremental step up in style. As mentioned earlier, the Switch Pro seems to follow in their footsteps more than the PlayStation or Xbox, so there’s a reason I called Nintendo’s handheld upgrade specially.

The difference is that a major upgrade to a cheap handheld, made with fairly outdated technology in the first place, is a radically different proposal than what you’re seeing on the Switch. It was easy for Nintendo to get a Game Boy Color that was a major upgrade to the Game Boy, but it was still very cheap. Using the DSi or New3DS is very easy and is a significant improvement over the base system, but the price is very similar. However, Nintendo Switch wasn’t created using cheap or outdated technology. More console-oriented players often want to ridicule relatively limited features, but the switch used some of the latest SoC technologies available at mass market prices in 2016-17. It was. Many would probably point to the $ 1,200 iPhone or Galaxy S and say how it outperforms the $ 300 switch. But the comparison is as easy as comparing a $ 2,500 PC to a $ 500 PS5 and laughing at the PS5’s weakness in comparison. At those prices, you’re getting some of the best technology out there.

Since Switch is already such a state-of-the-art technology, its profit margin has become slimmer. In itself, it doesn’t really matter. Accessories such as the Joycon controller (which I probably bought quite a few to keep drifting) and Nintendo’s game prices certainly had high markup. As digital revenue grows, Nintendo is helping console makers use switches to make one of the most profitable periods they’ve ever experienced. However, the hardware itself will probably be difficult to repeat while maintaining profit margins and staying in the same price range as current switches. This is the method that previous portable upgrades commonly used. So how does the Switch Pro harmonize with the rumored seemingly pretty ambitious sound upgrades?

The simple answer here is that Switch Pro will probably be expensive. In fact, it’s well above the current model. Putting it at a completely different stage of pricing is the opposite of what Nintendo has done in the past, but the switch isn’t for sale, it’s not positioned as portable, it’s positioned as a console. And thanks to the annual smartphone and tablet upgrades, as well as the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, the whole concept of more expensive upgrades has become much more common than in the Nintendo DSi era. Given the price, Nintendo probably leaves room for more performance than the Switch Pro could have been created in the previous paradigm.

How expensive is it? That’s a (blank $ 100) question. There are several routes that the company can take here. The first is to get the Switch Pro to use the current Switch’s $ 299 slot and reduce (or discontinue) the current model to $ 249. However, I feel this is unlikely. As specified, the Switch Pro seems to be an ambitious upgrade that can’t reach the $ 299 price range while maintaining the kind of profit margin Nintendo likes to maintain. In addition, the same report that leaked the existence of the system repeatedly mentions that Nintendo is considering pricing the system at a higher level than the current model.

Now let’s try that option a bit. The price will be higher. Again, there are two possibilities. The first is that the Switch Pro is priced at $ 399, the current Switch is priced at $ 299, and the Switch Lite is priced at $ 199. But for $ 399, the Switch Pro is Nintendo’s most expensive hardware to date. It’s actually amazingly expensive, comparable to the PS5 Digital Edition, and more expensive than the Xbox Series S. The PS4 and Xbox One at the time never suppressed the original switch for the same price as the PS4 and Xbox One. Nintendo may be happy with this pricing model for a variety of reasons.

Keep things simple and clearly depict entry-level, standard-level, and premium-level hierarchies to communicate to your customers. $ 399 brings a higher margin than trying to keep the price similar to the current model. As already mentioned, the pricing of the switch compared to other consoles did not prevent its success. They understand that Switch Pro is aimed at smaller niche markets, so they will probably feel comfortable at a higher price. And their mass market movers are still standard and Lite models. This keeps Switch and Lite prices at $ 299 and $ 199, respectively. It seems that Nintendo really likes it (believe it or not, Switch hasn’t received a single price cut for four years, the system is the longest system ever).

Due to the confluence of this reason, this pricing model seems to be the most likely. However, Nintendo may choose to keep that model, but at lower price points to keep some of the traditional price appeal in the family-friendly segment even for more expensive professionals. In that case, you can see that the Switch Pro is priced at $ 349, the standard Switch is priced at $ 249, and the Switch Lite is priced at $ 149. This model is basically the same as the previous model, but at a lower price. Ultimately, it maintains the elegant separation of the hierarchy that the model has, but at the cost of lowering overall profit margins. At the same time, however, $ 349 is a more marketable price than $ 399-core, enthusiast players may buy the Switch Pro at a lower price than the PS5, but at the same price otherwise Catch a lot of family purchases that may not have considered the pros and may be sticking to the standard model.

At the same time, lowering the prices of the Standard Model and Lite models will open them up to a whole new demographic. Switch Lite is actually very cheap at $ 199, but it’s still very expensive for a portable system, and the $ 199 portable system has traditionally been inferior in performance to cheaper systems. For $ 149, Switch Lite has a much larger audience, especially those who just want to play Pokemon and Animal Crossing, so you should expect Nintendo’s sales and revenue to increase significantly. Of course, a standard switch of $ 249 also helps with that-it’s a much more attractive price than the current one in the system, and again, you’re more likely to get it at that point (switch). I’m not having a hard time selling at, of course, the current asking price).

I don’t know what Nintendo will do. Not only are they infamous and unpredictable companies, but they’re in an unknown territory, even to Switch Pro and even Switch itself. Also, because of the various variables involved, trying to ensure that every answer is sacred is a futile movement. I’m worried about committing to certain forecasts, except that I think the Switch Pro will be much more expensive than the standard model. I personally like the Lite, Standard, and Pro three-tier pricing models, each separated by $ 100, but there are still many variations available (Pro is $ 399 or $ 349? ). Above all, it depends on my aesthetic preference for that symmetry.

It’s impossible to know what Nintendo is planning – assuming the Switch Pro is genuine from the beginning (this hasn’t been officially confirmed). Whatever they do in the end, it will probably work – on the Switch, Nintendo showed a mysterious business insight, and the console is now one of the best-selling systems in history, and It’s far beyond that, managed by the PS4 or Wii so far. What Nintendo is planning will soon be known, probably by August or September at the latest.

Note: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent, and are not attributed to, Gaming Bolt’s view as an organization.

