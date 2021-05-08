Dixie Technical College celebrates its largest graduation class ever at a ceremony at Tua Khan – St. George News





Dixie Technical College graduated on May 7, 2021 at the University Graduation Ceremony at the Tuakan Amphitheater in Ivins, Utah, at the 2021 Dixie Technical College Graduation Ceremony.Photo courtesy of Dixie Technical College in St. George News

Dixie Technical College celebrated its two-year graduation ceremony with high-ranking IVINS officials, families, government, faculty, staff and students at the Tuacan Amphitheater on Thursday. to date.

About 300 students attended the ceremony, and the rebel jazz band’s pomp and circumstance was shown.

Governor Spencer Cox used the technology in his office in Salt Lake City to greet graduates and celebrate them and their significant contributions to the economy.

The graduate spoke with Ryan Martin, who received a Diesel Tech Certificate from the 2021 Dixie Tech Student of the Year and launched a mobile repair services business to support the Navajo Nation tribe. He challenged the graduates to listen, told them that listening was the best way to solve the problem, and encouraged them to look for ways to help others.

Martin sang 12 eagle feathers and a traditional song about how each feather represents a goal or step towards becoming a better person.

Martin was supported by everyone in attendance, not just a large, supportive family.

The keynote speaker was Gary Stone, Executive Director of Precision Genomics at Intermountain HealthCare. Stone quoted Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural address in 1861 to convey his message of hope.

We live in a divided country. But we are better off together. We think differently and differently, but we are better together. We are friends, not enemies. Passion may have tainted our trust, but this must not break our bond of love.

Stone gives all graduates and guests a view of the future by navigating the future with six tools: collaboration, communication, well-thought-out content, critical thinking, creative innovation, and abilities. I tried to change it.

President Kele Stevens gave a brief overview of the book each graduate received, a message to Garcia. She is like Rowan in the story, and it is a tradition to send graduates with this book because each college graduate can expect to get the job done no matter what the job.

Dixie Technical College offers 26 certifications in a wide range of subjects, including:

Auto Tech, Diesel Tech, Collision Repair, CNC Machining, Automation Tech, Operations Management, Welding, Electrical, Plumbing, HVACR Apprenticeships, Culinary Arts, Architectural, Civil, Mechanical Drafting, IT, Digital Media Design, App Development, EMT, Advanced EMT, medical assistant, certified nurse assistant, medical assistant, venous incision technician, pharmacy technician and associate nurse.

Students engage their minds and their hands, “Stevens said. “They focus deeply on their field of study and enter a career that would not be possible without our community.

