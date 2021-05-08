Microsoft Azure has a new look. The changes and other notes are as follows.





Microsoft Azure is a cloud computing platform that provides the tools and infrastructure needed to build modern applications, websites, and services through a global network of Microsoft-managed data centers. Microsoft Azure is a web service created by Microsoft to build, test, deploy, and manage applications and services through a global network of data centers managed by Microsoft. Technology company Microsoft has announced that it has updated its logo on the Azure cloud computing platform. The icon is based on the company’s Fluent Design System, which debuted last year. Microsoft today announced that it will replace the corporate logo. The new icon will be the primary identifier for all its services and websites.

We’ve updated the icons to resemble more product families rather than a single product so that users can experience the best quality that Azure offers. The new logo is a bold and confident creation with a cloud-like icon reminiscent of the Azure brand. Microsoft has demonstrated its commitment to create a pleasing user experience by providing a consistent design language. With a simple color palette, the bold icons are designed to be clearly recognizable on any screen.

Fluent Design System is a new design language for Windows 10 and is a major change from the previous Microsoft product design (Modern Design). Since announcing the Fluent Design System in Build 2017, Microsoft has been systematically working on deploying new design languages ​​throughout Windows. Since the introduction of Fluent Design, Microsoft has updated most of its interfaces to meet the new system guidelines.

We are excited to introduce the new Azure icon to the Azure portal. Its fresh and new look will give you a good feeling when you visit. As always, we welcome your feedback on the new Azure icon. I was looking forward to hearing your thoughts. Removed gradients and shadows to simplify the design. We plan to redesign other icons based on this across Windows, Office, and other Microsoft products. After exposing the new logo to users and showing the specs, the company says. This new logo is considered to look good and will definitely have a positive effect on users who will use it in the future.

Not perfect, but the new icon is a step in the right direction. We are pleased that Microsoft is working to improve the visual consistency of all our products. The new icon is pretty smooth, but it looks and can be distracting like any other Microsoft application. Microsoft’s commitment to cloud services for business is evident in the redesign of the new Azure website. Companies focus on security and compliance, consolidating this as a full-fledged business product that professionals want to use. Microsoft Azure is an open, flexible, enterprise-grade cloud platform for building, deploying, and managing applications across the global network of Microsoft Azure datacenters.

With Build 2021, developers, whether on-premises or in the cloud, learn about tools and features that help them build resilient, outstanding, connected services. We’ll also show you how these services empower customers and partners to transform their digital business.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos