Google Chrome is the only web browser that hasn’t seen a significant drop in market share, according to new data in April / Digital Information World





Mozilla Firefox has been our go-to web browser for a very long time. Released in September 2002, Internet users used to access and surf this web browser every day. Google released its own web browser called Google Chrome in 2008, and since then, look back on this browser as the success it has been able to achieve in a really short time has not yet been observed. There was no other browser. Microsoft released a web browser for Windows 10 in 2015, for Android and IOS devices in 2017, and for macOS in 2019 called Microsoft Edge. It was then released as a Linux preview in October 2020.

If you have a browser that can compete with Google Chrome, you need to be Microsoft Edge. Mozilla Firefox lost lightning as soon as Google Chrome started to rise. However, although Firefox was used by many users around the world, web browsers couldn’t reach the Google Chrome level. Microsoft Edge also started with fierce competition with Google Chrome, but recent reports show that Microsoft Edge and Mozilla Firefox have lost market share, and Google Chrome has clearly gained significant market share. Google Chrome has never taken a break, and browsers have always come up with new and innovative features that attract the majority of online users. Therefore, the ever-increasing results.

StatCounter has released market share data for April of this year. According to the data, Google Chrome is a browser whose market share has not dropped by 1%, and the market share of desktop browsers for web browsers is about 67.55%, up from 67.14% observed by browsers. March 2021. Edge fell 8.03% in March, market share fell to 7.96% in April, and Firefox fell from 7.95% in March to 7.78%. Safari, a web browser dedicated to macOS, dropped from 10.11 percent in March to 9.85 percent in April.

Safari remains the second-used browser, and Microsoft Edge is the third-used browser. The data shows how much Google Chrome represents market share, which talks a lot about the user experience that Google Chrome can bring to its users.

