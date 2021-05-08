IKP Knowledge Park Promoting Technological Innovation





The Covid-19 Fund aims to support 14 innovations in the second round and 10 more innovations in the third round.

Hyderabad: The IKP Knowledge Park, along with the Biotechnology Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and the IKP Truss, is working with the ICO Fund (IKP Covid-) to foster production-ready innovations to combat pandemic situations. Call III of 19 Funds) has started. The fund has supported 14 innovations in the last two rounds.

As part of the Call III drive, IKP and the IKP Truss will work with entrepreneurs, businesses and government agencies to help manage the pandemic. It aims to enhance innovations to enhance healthcare systems and manage efficiency, and to support solutions for patient management, clinical decision support, community impact, and future innovation. I will.

With IKP, selected entrepreneurs can fine-tune their manufacturing solutions and connect them to manufacturing facilities and supply chain networks to support the production, deployment and distribution of innovation.

IKP will raise initial rapid funding of up to Rs 30 each for up to 6 months (up to 18 months for proposals under future technology) to develop solutions that are ready for manufacturing / deployment. We plan to select the target candidates. .. IKP is also keen to help certain hospitals scale up their facilities to accommodate Covid’s current surge.

Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, Chairman and CEO of IKP Knowledge Park, told Telangana Today in an exclusive interview. We support some innovations that are already on the market or ready to go on the market. It’s a pandemic phase or a future phase, and there’s one innovation from a long-term perspective. We want to make sure we are ready to work on future requirements.

The first two rounds of funding provided 14 companies with a cumulative funding of approximately Rs 2.5 to Rs 3. Currently / on the third call, she plans to fund at least 10 companies / start-ups (cumulative funding could be around Rs 300 million), she added.

Support innovators

Selected candidates will be supported by program partner Amazon Web Services in the form of cloud credits and technology stack mentorship. The initiative also includes financial support from companies such as Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices and Synor Orthotics.

Financing is a combination of grants and / or soft loans. The fund is open to Indian companies / companies registered in India with production-ready solutions. IKP helps connect with large manufacturers that support the large-scale production and deployment of innovation.

The ICO Fund allows selected entrepreneurs to develop, improve, develop, scale up, and distribute solutions for rapid market deployment through expert guidance and connections with relevant commercial partners. Allows you to help accelerate your business.

The application deadline is May 25, 2021. Finalists will be required to give an online presentation to the Selection Committee in the first week of June 2021, and selection will be made in line with telephone and manufacturing goals. Ready, affordable, ability to execute.

In April 2020, the first proposal solicitation was started. Immediate response to the Covid-19 pandemic for manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE-masks, visors, PPE kits), diagnostic kits, affordable ventilators, step-up and step-down ICUs Two calls to the program. She reported that the fund has supported 14 innovations to counter Covid so far.

