How to change the default browser on iPhone





Your iPhone browser does not need to be set to stone.

Apple released iOS 14 only in September 2020. This allows you to set a custom default browser on your iPhone. This change was small but meaningful. This basically allowed users to never use Safari again.

Safari works fine and has the right anti-tracking technology built in, but other iPhone compatible browsers are fine. For example, consider DuckDuckGo.Privacy-focused search engines “automatically [blocks] Hidden third-party trackers “and”[forces] Sites that use encrypted (HTTPS) connections, if available[.]””

that’s good!

Of course, you don’t need to set a new browser as the default to use it, but if you download another browser to your smartphone, you probably want to use that browser. You don’t have to remove Safari etc. Instead, set it aside for a while and taste what else is there.

Here’s how to change the default browser on your iPhone:

Download the new preferred browser from the App Store

[設定]>[Safari]>[デフォルトのブラウザアプリ]Go to

Select the new browser of your choice

that’s it. It’s very easy.

If for some reason you don’t like the change, it only takes a few seconds to undo it.

