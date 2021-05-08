Destiny 2 Announces Winner of Guardian Game 2021





Bungy has announced that the Hunter Class has won the Destiny 220201 Guardian Game. This concludes the reign of last year’s champion Titan.

This year’s Destiny 2 Guardian Games officially won. The event to determine the best class of Guardians will end after weeks of fierce competition.

Guardian Games is an annual event at Bungee’s popular online loot-based FPS Destiny 2, where hunter, warlock, and titan classes compete to determine who is really the best. To increase the class score, players in each class must submit Triumph, Contender Cards (purchased at Laurel), and medals earned from activities such as Gambit and Crucible. Each medal counts different points depending on its tier, with platinum offering the most points. Classes can claim daily and weekly victories in Guardian games, but the class with the most days is the end of the event.

This year, the Hunter class won the Destiny 22021 Guardian game. Bungy went to Twitter on Friday and announced the news on the game’s official page. In the post, the bungee includes a 4-second clip of three hunters dancing, posing, and celebrating as colorful fireworks explode around them. The event was set to start on April 20th and continue until the weekly reset on May 11th, but the hunters had enough wins on enough days to win early.

Congratulations, hunter!

You proved the suspect was wrong and dominated the 2021 Guardian game.

Enjoy the weekend closing ceremony celebration. pic.twitter.com/tvWFtvcSeJ

— Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 7, 2021

Players who roll back the Hunter class will have both the right to brag and the golden statue next to Commander Zavala to commemorate the rest of the year’s victory. It was the Titans who dominated the event last year, even though the Hunters were the most popular class in the game. However, the Hunters made overwhelming returns this year, and the Titans often finished third on the leaderboard of the day. Neither Warlock nor Titan could beat the hunter, even with the new point bonus to the class that finished the day in 3rd place.

Hunters now have the rest of the year to enjoy their victory. However, Titan and Warlock don’t have to worry, as another Guardian game will definitely be held in 2022. Bungy has the potential to incorporate feedback from this year’s Guardian games to improve the overall experience and improve the balance of next year’s events. Meanwhile, Destiny 2 players will soon be launching Season 14 Season of Splicer content, which will be released on May 11. The popular Vault of Glass raid from the first Destiny game will also be released in Destiny 2 as part of Season 14 on May 22nd. Destiny players are looking forward to losing the Guardian game.

Destiny 2 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

Source: Destiny 2 / Twitter

