Google scares TiVo from Android TV





TiVo started out as a DVR box for wireless TVs, but is used in a variety of TV products under its current owner, Xperi. The TiVo Stream 4K was released last year as a $ 50 Android TV player, but with the arrival of Chromecast with Google TV later that year, most of the excitement about the product diminished. According to the recent Xperi Investor Conference, TiVo is already trying to discontinue the platform.

TiVo Stream 4K is a more or less standard streaming stick that connects to your TV and uses the included remote control to play content from a variety of streaming services. Since the player is built on Android TV, you can install the TV app from the Google Play store, but the stick is a “TiVoStream” app that aims to be the primary destination for live TV (via Sling TV). There is also. -Request content.

However, Xperi’s interest in Android TV seems to be over. The company held a financial results briefing with investors on May 6, and Xperi mentioned plans to transform the TiVo Stream interface into a “smart TV OS platform” (viaZatzNotFunny).

Xperi initially planned a TiVoStream experience that uses Android TV as its core operating system, similar to Stream 4K Stick’s software, but the company is now considering migrating from Google’s platform. When asked about the streaming roadmap, Xperi CEO Jon Kirchner said:

We’ve made a lot of plans for a kind of three-phase approach, starting with the Stream 4K product, which is a dongle that connects to the TV, and moving to embedded applications. It’s a platform, but it was originally based on the idea that it resides on top of Android TV.

And third, we step into a much deeper embedded solution, the embedded OS. Here we are a larger provider and the only major interface for the search and discovery and engagement of a wider range of content. It changed last fall, when Google came out and said it intends to go beyond core OS-level products and actually enter the UX business. On lower level platforms.

That’s why we’re really working on jumping directly from Phase 1 Stream 4K and incorporating the solution into the TV at a deeper level.

Shortly after the release of Chromecast with Google TV last year, Google revealed that its custom interface would eventually be available to other manufacturers. More importantly, Google said all Android TV devices will need to use the Google TV UI around 2023. This is because the TiVoStream app basically competes with the Google TV interface (and Fire TV OS, Roku OS, etc.). It makes sense for Xperi to be looking for a jumpship.

Google won’t feel much of the impact of leaving Android TV alone on Xperi, but Xperi could become one of many companies building its own smart TV platform in response to Google’s future requirements. there is. OnePlus also sells Android TV-based products with custom software, but OnePlus hasn’t revealed a long-term TV plan.

