Powdered oat milk, Vietnamese coffee pore over kit

Welcome to your favorite places to catch up with weekends, spring peaks, and food technology news. This week, several stories caught our eye, including China’s recently passed food waste law, new high-protein sesame seeds, the latest funding round for copper cow coffee, and powdered oat milk.

Copper Cow Coffee Secures $ 8.5 Million in Series A Round

Copper Cow Coffee manufactures Vietnamese coffee pore over kits, and this week a women-owned company raised $ 8.5 million to use to expand distribution and product innovation. The round was led by Cultivian Sandbox and Arborview Capital, with participation from Siddhi Capital, Silverton Partners, Social Starts, Montage Ventures, CRCM, and Stormbreaker Ventures. Copper Cow Coffee sources coffee from Vietnamese farms that apply organic farming and processing practices. The company’s Pore Over Kit includes condensed milk or coconut milk creamer packets and Vietnamese coffee, with flavors such as vanilla latte, churros, rose and vanilla. The coffee bag fits into the mug or the edge of the cup, so no special equipment is required for the pore over kit (as described above).

Photo by Diego Morales of Unsplash

High protein sesame for plant-based alternatives

Equinom, a seed breeding technology company, has partnered with sesame seed processor and exporter Dipasa to develop high-protein sesame seeds for use in plant-based alternative proteins. The new sesame is bred using Equinom’s AI-backed genome optimization algorithm and distributed globally by Dipasa. Sesame is not as high in protein as soybeans and wheat, but new high protein sesame contains 65-70% protein (normal sesame seeds have a protein content of 23%). ). Increasing the protein content of sesame is a more viable option as the basis for plant-based products.

Photos from the Blue Farm website

Blue Farm aims to make oat milk more sustainable

Berlin-based Blue Farm has created a powdered oat milk base with the goal of making the plant-based milk sector more sustainable. Transporting liquid-filled cartons nationwide or worldwide releases transport emissions. In addition to this, many plant-based milk cartons are not recyclable. Blue Farm Oat Milk is available in a compact 100% recycled plastic package and can be recycled again. Oat milk powder is a shelf-stable food, and to make liquid oat milk, simply shake it with water.

