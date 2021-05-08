



Splatoon is Nintendo’s most successful new IP in modern times, and its presentation plays a major role in it. The colorful cities of sea creatures, the fashion focus, and their ink-based actions create a picture of creativity that clearly resonates with the Nintendo audience. Going deeper, the signature music plays an important role in giving the series a special identity. Splatoons’ unique branded songs combine genres such as surf rock, pop and hip hop with fictional aquatic languages ​​to create a soundscape that is completely different from any other song on the (fish) market. From extended music to live concerts, boss themes, and focus on songs sung by in-game idols, there are tracks that most people will enjoy. So what’s a better way to take advantage of this than letting Splatoon take on the genre built for music lovers? Here’s what Splatoon looks like as a rhythm game.

(Check out Fire Emblem as an adventure game for the last part of this what if series.)

Do not cook, stay away from hooks

At first glance, Splatoon as a rhythm game is just what you would imagine. Single-player offerings allow gamers to master a series of songs that are becoming more and more difficult. However, from now on, the unique personality of the Splatoon series will shine. Kingdom Hearts: Like the melody of memory, Splatoon’s rhythm game can set itself apart from other rhythm titles by highlighting stories and mechanics familiar to franchise fans. The game asks the player to shoot an approaching target with an ink-based weapon, rather than pressing the on-screen prompt at the perfect time. Each hit plays the next note of the song, but without any damage and jumping into the ink below, the player is given a momentary point multiplier for the next few targets.

The game allows you to explore the characters of Splatoon and the inside story of the world by focusing on two separate campaigns that follow either Squid Sisters or Pearland Marina. The game is designed to walk back on the path of memory, allowing players to tour different parts of Incopolis, each representing a different world to tackle. Each level of these worlds displays a pair of memories on the screen, providing some behind-the-scenes stories to the larger myths of idols and Splatoon. Boss levels conclude each world and use remixes of songs used at previous levels before culminating in a rap segment similar to that found in previous series of bosses and splatfests. Depending on the timing of the release, Splatoon Rhythm games are even a great way to introduce players to the inevitable third idol pair commonly found in Splatoon 3.

There are many other Splatoon rhythm games that you can offer besides experiencing the story solo. Having a pair of protagonists naturally helps in local or online co-op play in story campaigns, but bonus modes such as score attacks using leaderboards and multiplayer vs. battle are fun ways to compete with friends and family. To provide. You can also add playability to your package with various difficulty options and rewards, such as music tracks, concept art, and alternative playable characters like Judd.

Perhaps the most promising features will revolve around cross-progression with the main series. Unlockable cosmetics such as rhythm game clothing and weapon skins can be carried over to the core game and vice versa. The splatfests that occur in the main series can also occur in this rhythm game at the same time. After that, players were able to perform a splatfest concert from an idol’s point of view on the stage above Incopolis Square. By turning Splatoon into a rhythm game, the series can explore the backstory of the world and characters, while at the same time providing fans with an exciting way to engage in their unique musical selection.

Would you like to experience Splatoon’s music from a new perspective?

