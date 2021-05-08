Zoom on iPad beats Google Meet & Teams with one great feature





Zoom the iPad.

David Ferran

Zoom has access to the private iPad camera API. This will allow the app to use the camera during iPad Split View multitasking, according to a new report.

Interestingly, it seems to mean that only Zoom can access this feature. It’s not Google Meet, it’s not Microsoft Teams. In fact, the only other app that can access it is FaceTime, one of Apple. Until things change, it means that only Zoom can offer this feature on the iPad.

The report, in the form of a blog post from app developer Jeremy Provost, said it was picked up by 9to5Mac and was surprised that Zoom was somehow able to take advantage of camera usage during iPad Split View multitasking. .. This is an obvious feature of the video conferencing app, which allows you to see the meeting at a glance while browsing notes, watching presentations, and slacking on Twitter.

Thinking that way, it has its obvious advantages. The simplicity and effectiveness of making Zoom calls on parts of the iPad screen, but thanks to Split View, you can access the entire other app. Id says it’s much more efficient. However, I think it’s easy to set other apps to be the ones that ensure you get the latest scores for your favorite football, baseball, or football team. This is much less efficient.

So you might think that Microsoft Teams and Google Meet have the same functionality.

Provost says he asked Zoom how to enable this in Participant Zoom, the Zoom client for iOS. The surprising answer was that this was a private process, not for everyone.

According to Provost, it turned out to be the right qualification. Developers utilize public entitlements to access features. This includes iCloud access or push notifications.

However, there are also restricted private qualifications.

An obvious example is the integration with CarPlay. In this case, access is only available for certain types of apps. For example, you need apps that fall into specific categories such as audio, car makers, EV charging, parking, and quick food orders.

If Apple grants app developers access to CarPlay, this is a publicly known process and their credentials will appear in your developer account.

However, there is no publishing process for eligibility for multitasking camera access. In fact, Provost says its existence has not even been publicly documented by Apple. Now search on Google. Only the ZoomDeveloper Forum is displayed.

If this sounds like a disadvantage to Meet and Teams, things are changing.

Within days, the next iPad Pro will be available, and its M1 processor and ultra-wide front camera will enable a feature called Center Stage that allows you to use machine learning to be in the center of the image. You move around.

This feature will be available to all video conferencing app developers.

As a reminder, if you want to keep an eye on your latest match scores, that’s still useless.

