Live comfortably and comfortably-or in a no-man’s land





on the road. There is a difference between normal “clock time” and “flow-like creative time”. Corona’s recent days recognize clock times so that you can start eight digital meetings exactly on time and take a bathroom break at home in the meantime. You may also know what the flow is. When you feel almost euphoric without a sense of time while you are doing something very creative. And everyone is familiar with the corona effect. I can’t move forward and feel comfortable or anxious about it. Whether it’s a square meter or the whole world, it’s all about being mobile.

Prison main gate

Dutch journalist Bass van Putten wrote a great article on mobility and time in the NRC newspaper. About traveling long distances by car slowly. He argues that today’s cars are like the front gates of prisons and are anxious to lose that time in Corona’s day. After all, when we used it to travel home from work, we were temporarily separated from work and also from housework.

The reason I like to travel is exactly “in between hours”, “staying in the no man’s land and coming up with new ideas in that bohemian mode, or thinking nothing at all”. The goal is not where you are heading, but the journey itself, and you will be amazed along the way. Chatting in the scenery, on an airplane, and changing punctured tires. If you still want to spend some time, try estimating the actual time from the position of the sun.

Of course, it’s up to you to decide whether your car is a traveling prison or a source of freedom. The latest cars are computers with wheels that pursue efficiency. It is full of techniques that can make safe choices for you so that you can fall out of time and space and take a nap. Always turn on satellite navigation and move to your destination. Anyone who reads data from one of these smart cars can know where you are, where you missed a corner, or if you ran around unnecessarily in a circle.

It’s entirely up to you, of course, as to whether inefficiency is such a bad thing. But what you obviously need to worry about is CO emissions. Otherwise, you will not be able to participate in this world tour. The goal of this trip is to eliminate fossil fuels and look for new opportunities.

Travel and mobility

How do you do it? The automotive and aerospace industries are rarely designed, developed and produced in one country. Instead, cross-border collaboration is the norm. More innovative and cleaner vehicles are always created in partnership. Innovative solutions require an international mind. In this regard, Dutch know-how and expertise are highly sought after.

Currently, travel is not very advanced, but the Netherlands’ top sector high-tech systems and materials (HTSM) are expanding internationally. In 2020, several technical departments jointly developed the HTSM Germany Plan and the HTSM France Plan in early 2021 (see here for the Spring event on May 31).

Does such a plan make sense? Yes, the social challenges facing the world in mobility, energy, health and safety mean that new knowledge is urgently needed for new solutions. Cleaner vehicles on the road or in the air.

Given the changing dynamics of the international market, there is a need for a strong international high-tech agenda. Based on innovation. Focuses on trade opportunities in growth markets outside the Netherlands. Key technologies bring new possibilities to applications and new markets such as photonics, nanotechnology and quantum technology. These changing dynamics in the international market bring other competitors and new market players. At the same time, geopolitical relations are changing geographically, technically and ethically. Consider the differences in views on data sovereignty involving the balance of Europe, the United States and Asia, and artificial intelligence.

International partnership is important

If the Netherlands wants to keep pace with these innovations around the world, international and long-term partnerships are important to the Netherlands. Being part of the German and French axes makes it closer to home. As a result, many sectors within the Netherlands’ broader high-tech sector have developed many focal points in these countries. The starting point is the goal of Germany and France to work towards solving the challenges posed by energy and digitalization. The Netherlands is in a position to contribute to this with its high-tech expertise and products. The focus is on mutual cooperation on innovation over the years between the Netherlands and these countries. Trade inevitably flows from there. For example, German federal states and French clusters use Ples de comptitivit.

France

The aerospace, automotive, composite and photonics sectors all have an international roadmap that contributes to solutions in the areas of energy (durability) and digitalization. A mobility partnership between the Netherlands and France that promoted Airbus in the first quarter of 2021 and was signed under a memorandum of intent. Apart from that, the recovery of the aviation sector after COVID-19 requires a long-term vision. It is important to plan which Dutch and French political parties are partnering on innovation (long-term, medium-term, short-term). Which companies are creating business in France in the short term, and which government agencies are working with France and the Netherlands. This is known as a public-private partnership.

Germany

Germany is one of the largest exporters of the Dutch high-tech sector. If the Netherlands, one of Europe’s most innovative and competitive countries, wants to help determine its innovation and technology agenda in Europe, it is imperative that Germany consider the Netherlands a (technical) cooperation partner. .. And we are focusing on innovation and trade.

The Netherlands’ strengths in lightweight materials, nanotechnology and photonics are important to Germany’s demand for solutions surrounding energy conversion and digitization. The concept of smart industry has been tested in field laboratories in the Netherlands and Germany. Also, don’t forget the Dutch experience with Dutch composites, Holland Robotics, and energy feedback to smart charging stations and grids (vehicle-to-grid solutions) needed for the German automotive industry. All of this will soon indirectly lead to your own journey. Whether you’re driving your own smart car or the smart car is overtaking on the freeway.

Learn more about Germany’s plans.

Need a Dutch investment in innovation

The Netherlands is envisioning a cross-border program with its French and German partners to solve the emissions-free mobility challenge. Both of these plans are a means of a multi-year internationalization strategy for top-sector high-tech systems and materials. At the heart of these plans is a step towards the goal of top-sector HTSM to turn innovation into value and thereby create business and jobs in the Netherlands.

That is a wonderful desire. But to promote this kind of international cooperation, we need what is known as the “Bilateral” Innovation Fund.Still, it happens that the Netherlands spends far less money on innovation than countries like Germany, but less than Denmark and Israel.

This is pretty strange. As far as fossil fuel consumption is concerned, we are living in an era of change. With energy and climate issues and the corona crisis. The economic crisis is imminent. That said, you need to invest in innovative solutions right now. Because emission-free mobility is an international goal during the journey we are collectively taking to make children more livable on Earth. Depending on the government, all new cars will be exhaust-free by 2030. That is, it runs on electricity or hydrogen. However, to charge electricity and fill it with hydrogen, you must first have the right infrastructure in place. About the Journey of Time: Now is the time for the Netherlands to make a real investment in innovation.

This hits me as a useful suggestion in the formation of the current Dutch government. And before we all return to cars and planes all at once. To live comfortably and comfortably … or in a no-man’s land.

About this column:

