



The Polaroid Go is officially the world’s smallest analog instant camera and the new baby in the Polaroid lineup.

However, choosing a pair is not exactly easy, as each has its own strengths and weaknesses and appeals to different types of photographers.

However, short stature does not necessarily mean that new arrivals are inferior to the full-size Polaroid Now from 2020.

Similarly, Polaroid Go is more portable, but Polaroid Nows’ more familiar I-Type film is much more flexible. Here’s a direct comparison of the two best instant cameras.

Polaroid

Polaroid Go vs Polaroid Now: Which is best for you? 1. With SizePlaced side by side, it’s impossible to notice the big difference in dimensions between the full size Polaroid Now and the small Polaroid Go. The former size is 94x112x150mm (3.74.45.9in) and weighs 434g without the film pack inserted. Combined with a cube-like shape, it can be a bit cumbersome to grip, especially for children.

Polaroid Now (left) and the new Polaroid Go (right) (image credit: Future) The Polaroid Go fits comfortably in the palm of one hand at 105x84x61mm (4.13.32.4in) and weighs 242g without a film pack. It’s small enough to be used with one hand and fits in a convenient carrying jacket pocket, making it easier to carry in a momentary type of snap than the bulky Polaroid Now.

2. Film Shrinked Polaroid Go has its own custom film type, which is significantly smaller than the I type film used in Polaroid Now. Each photo is 6.75.4cm (2.62.1in) and has an image area of ​​4.74.6cm (1.91.8in).

The large I-type photo is 10.78.8cm (4.23.4in) and the image area is 7.97.7cm (3.13.0in). I-Type is one of the largest instant film formats on the market today. Although each film pack contains eight shots, Go film is currently only available in double packs, priced at around 19 / $ 20, and can only be purchased as color film. I-Type is available in both color and monochrome and comes in a variety of border colors. Each pack costs around 15 / $ 16, and there are small discounts per photo for various multi-pack offers.

3. One of the outstanding features of Autofocus Polaroid Nows is autofocus. This removes a lot of guesswork from instant film. Most other entry-level instant cameras either use fixed focus or you can switch between distance and close-up shooting manually. When you press the shutter button halfway, the portrait and landscape lens elements switch between the portrait and landscape lens elements before you actually take the picture, giving the final image a crisp, detailed look. This feature did not cut Polaroid Go using a fixed focus two-element lens. It is tuned to focus on subjects from 0.5m, with close-ups and macro shots largely excluded. You should also keep the camera as far away as possible when taking selfies so that the final image is not blurred.

4. Design At first glance, both Polaroids are very similar. Each has a front lens and a flash, and has a symbolic mouth through which the photo is ejected. The finder is protruding and the power button is facing backwards, and the digital shot counter that lights up when the power is turned on is also at the same angle. However, there are some layout differences. The Nows shutter button is on the front along with a dedicated self-timer button and is not particularly ergonomic. The Gos shutter button is on the top and the button that controls the flash has a built-in self-timer feature. It is easy to hold with one or both hands and prevents you from accidentally blocking the flash with your fingers.

The Nows film drawer opens when you release the button, but the Go has a sliding catch door that swings from the bottom of the camera. Both have the same microUSB charging port on the side, but with an activity LED to let you know that the camera is full battery. Currently, Polaroid Go is sold exclusively in white, with the brand’s iconic five-color stripes and red power button adding personality. Now, on the other hand, is available in a whopping 10 different color combinations.

5. Image quality Both Go and Now produce a square aspect ratio image that develops in about 10-15 minutes. The two film types share the same chemical development process, so the color reproduction is similar, but the image quality is not always the same. The large Polaroid Now (above) responds well to bright sunlight and avoids overexposure even when shooting towards the sun. Without a doubt, direct sunlight blows away the image, but the results are often available here rather than on the go.

