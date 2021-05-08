Top Story: Epic Games vs. Apple, Hidden AirTag Mode, Apple Music Hi-Fi, Colorful MacBook Air?





While waiting for the newly introduced iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV models to be available later this month, a major Epic Games vs. Apple trial has begun this week, both arguing.

This week, there were rumors about Apple Music’s Hi-Fi layer, Apple Watch’s enhanced biometrics, and when the next-generation iPad mini will go on sale. We’ve also seen people digging into Apple’s new AirTag, including the discovery of “developer mode” hidden in the Precision Finding feature. Read below for more information on these stories and more.

Epic Games and Apple App Store Policy Trial Begins

The long-awaited Epic Games vs. Apple Bench Trial began this week in a California court, and lawyers from both companies filed a proceeding in front of Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers.

Epic Games has attempted to describe the App Store as anti-competitive and exclusive. Developers are forced to use Apple’s in-app purchase system, which means they pay Apple a 30% sales commission. The company behind the popular battle royale game Fortnite believes Apple needs to allow both third-party app stores and direct app payment systems.

Epic Games described the App Store as a “walled garden” and presented emails from current and former Apple executives such as Steve Jobs, Philip Schiller, and Eddy Cue to prove this claim.

Apple argued that it needed a single, select App Store to protect the security, privacy, reliability, and quality that customers have come to expect from the company. Apple also claimed that Epic Games has benefited from the App Store ecosystem for over a decade.

“Epic wants us to be Android, but we don’t want to,” Apple lawyer Karen Dunn mentioned the ability to sideload apps outside the Google Play store. “Our consumers don’t want that either,” she added.

After Epic Games introduced a direct payment option to the app, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store in August 2020, contrary to App Store rules. Epic Games subsequently filed a systematic proceeding against Apple for anti-competitive acts.

The trial will last for three weeks and will include testimony from Apple executives such as CEO Tim Cook.

Apple is rumored to announce third-generation AirPods and Apple Music Hi-Fi at Coming Weeks

Just a few weeks after Apple hosted the Spring Loaded event, new rumors from the music industry website Hits Daily Double show that third-generation AirPods will be “in the coming weeks” with the new Apple Music Hi-Fi tier. May be introduced. “”

Use Hi-Fi or hi-fi audio to improve the sound quality of your songs and albums. According to the report, the price of the new Hi-Fi tier is $ 9.99 per month, the same as Apple Music’s individual plan, and existing subscribers may be able to use fidelity content at no additional charge.

Adding credibility to this rumor, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser found a reference to Hi-Fi support in iOS 14.6 beta.

For 3rd generation AirPods, the same design language as AirPods Pro is expected, but there is no active noise canceling. The new AirPods may be announced in a press release shortly or will be held for the WWDC 2021 keynote on June 7.

AirTag Precision Finding has a hidden “developer mode”

Apple’s new AirTag item tracking accessory features a U1 chip for ultra-wideband space recognition, enabling useful precision search capabilities on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models.

Precision Finding combines sound, tactile, and visual feedback to help users find AirTags, and uses the on-screen arrows in the Find My app to provide users with the exact distance and direction to AirTags. ..

Interestingly, AirTag users inadvertently discovered the existence of a “developer mode” hidden in the Precision Finding interface. An overlay that appears when you tap an item’s name four times in the Precision Finding interface provides real-time diagnostic and technical information about operating features such as accelerometer and gyroscope coordinates, tactile feedback, screen resolution, and tracking animation. Will be done.

Note that there doesn’t seem to be an easy way to reset the settings that appear after customization.

Prosser: The next MacBook Air may come in a color similar to the iMac

Leaker Jon Prosser first claimed that the iMac will be available in a variety of colors, and that Apple could do the same with the next MacBook Air.

His source was “very mysterious” when referring to the blue MacBook, but sources say it’s because of Apple’s consumer notebook lineup and that it’s the MacBook Air, not the MacBook Pro. I pointed out. Apple Watch is likely to monitor blood pressure, blood sugar, and blood alcohol levels

The Apple Watch continues to be involved in an all-in-one wrist health tool with features such as heart rate tracking, ECG apps, and blood oxygen monitoring, which may be just the beginning.

In this week’s telegram, Apple is the largest customer of UK electronics startup Rockley Photonics and develops a non-invasive optical sensor to detect multiple blood-related health indicators such as blood pressure, blood sugar and blood alcohol levels. I reported that I did.

Rockley’s sensor emits infrared light through the user’s skin, similar to the existing sensor on the back of the Apple Watch for detecting heart rate and blood oxygen levels. As a result, blood-related health features may be added to future Apple Watch models.

In an interview in December 2020, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the Apple Watch is still in the “early stage” and that the company is testing “amazing” features in the lab. “Think about the number of sensors in your car, and definitely your body is much more important than your car,” Cook said.

Samsung plans to supply 120Hz display for iPhone 13 Pro model

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models are widely rumored to have OLED displays with refresh rates up to 120Hz for smoother content and scrolling.

South Korean website The Elec reported this week that Samsung will be the exclusive supplier of 120Hz displays, and LG does not appear to be up and running.

According to a previous report, 120Hz support is made possible by Apple’s adoption of low-power LTPO display technology. LTPO technology provides a more power efficient backplane, allowing a refresh rate of 120Hz without significantly impacting battery life.

Like modern Apple Watch models, LTPO allows iPhone 13 Pro models to have an always-on display that allows you to see your watch.

iPad Mini 6 postponed until late 2021

Apple is rumored to be working on a new iPad mini with a slim bezel and a larger 8.4-inch display, but the device’s launch could be delayed.

In this week’s research note, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo briefly stated that the new iPad mini will be available in late 2021. Earlier rumors suggested that the device could be launched this spring.

The 6th generation iPad mini is expected to have a Touch ID home button and a Lightning connector, similar in design to the 3rd generation iPad Air, and the device’s chip could also be faster. Launched in March 2019, the current iPad mini features a 7.9-inch display, A12 Bionic chip, and support for the original Apple Pencil.

Kuo also said Apple plans to launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023, competing with Samsung and Huawei.

