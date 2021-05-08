From Applied Tech to Big Tech Maui Tech Ohana Speaker Talks About Trip to Google





Luke Leonhard, chief of the Googles Speech team, was a guest speaker at Maui Tech Ohana on April 29th.

Lucreonhard, chief of staff on Google’s speech team, led a fascinating presentation at Maui Tech Ohana last week. The Maui Economic Development Commission has more than 25 technology-oriented entrepreneurs logged in to online conferences, and Leonhard’s career path is big tech from applied technology.

“Guest speakers have uncovered the idea that Doogie Howser must be smart and go to Stanford University to get a PhD in computer science or electrical engineering to work at Google,” the organizer said. I will.

Growing up in Wisconsin, Leonhardz’s career path began at Milwaukee School of Technology and earned a degree in Business and Computer Systems. This led to an internship, after which he had a full-time job at a local manufacturing company, creating industrial signs and labels.

Leonhard emphasized that this is a very important part of my story. At the time, it was exactly in line with my interests, and it’s important to know that companies of all kinds have really good tech jobs. Leonhard worked for the company for 10 years and continued his research to earn an MBA from Marquette University.

The analogy of the road to Hna wasn’t a fasting road to work for a tech company, but thanks to the twists and turns along the way, Leonhard said. That’s what I experienced before taking me on an interesting journey of all sorts and letting me know how Google will tackle the Big Tech issue here today.

Leonhard describes Applied Tech, is less interested in building technology, and is interested in ways to help people use technology to improve their lives 10 times more efficiently and effectively. He said he was. I love being part of the team’s effectiveness, he said.

Leonhard has moved from applying Google technology to manufacturers to sharing it with other companies through networking events such as MauiTechOhana. To my surprise, Google noticed him and started flying to different cities to talk to him. After that, I was asked to apply for a job in Google Apps.

The presentation included a Q & A session and a subcommittee where participants gathered in small groups to discuss technical issues and build networks.

Leslie Wilkins, President and CEO of MEDB, shared his personal insights into what Luke can do in the world of his current work. With technology skills, geographic location doesn’t have to be a factor limiting potential career options.

It was very organized. I jumped on a zoom call from my office after work, and it was very organized in the meeting room and Luke’s presentation, Devinbino Rey said. This is my first MEDB event and I am very grateful for this kind of event, especially at COVID. Looking forward to future events (virtual or direct).

Mana Pacific, Inc. John Miller described this experience as perhaps one of the top three virtual conferences I attended last year, with over 20.

MEDB’s TechOhana Conference, backed by the Maui County Department of Economic Development, provides an opportunity to share ideas and ideas in an open forum for presentations on topics related to business, technology and innovation.

