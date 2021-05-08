What is Itch.io? Indie game stores are an important source of creativity.





It’s quite possible that Apple hasn’t heard the name “Itch.io” until it drew an incomplete picture of the indie game store during a legal battle with Epic Games on Friday.

The controversy sees two billion-dollar companies cheating on in-app purchases. Epic claims that Apple’s restrictive policy, which accounts for 30% of most iPhone makers’ in-app sales, is anti-competitive and therefore illegal. Meanwhile, Apple argues that a policy is needed to ban competing storefronts from the App Store, justified by the services it provides to provide a seemingly fraud-free, carefully selected and secure experience. I will.

I’m not here to consider who is right or wrong in a court war fueled by the immense wealth of two big companies. Once that’s all done, it’s better to deal with fallout. But I’m a little skeptical about Itch.io, who was involved in the proceedings on Friday.

Why did Itch.io appear in court?

Epic operates the Epic Games Store (EGS). It’s a storefront for PC gamers, hosting several non-gaming apps such as the Brave web browser, Discord chat app, and Itch’s software client. .io storefront.

It may seem a bit strange for a game store to allow users to download another game store. But what sets Itch.io apart is Apple’s focus in court.

When Apple’s lawyer asked Steve Allison, EGS’s general manager, who stood on the stand on Friday, the discussion was directed to this secondary storefront that Epic added to the store in late April. Apple took this example and helped strengthen that point of the iOS App Store offering value in the form of carefully selected content.

Apple claims Itch.io is a storefront flooded with “aggressive and sexual” content that is normally banned from the iOS App Store. At one point, lawyers suggested that some of the games that appeared there were “very uncomfortable and I can’t talk about them here.”

How Itch.io influences legal proceedings is less important than the indie store’s characteristics as a hotbed of destructive and highly problematic content. So let’s get started.

So what is Itch.io?

Itch.io calls itself “an open marketplace for independent digital creators focused on independent video games.” In general, this store is known as a popular place for video game fans who appreciate outsider art and projects. It’s especially friendly to this crowd because of how the game release and sales business is organized there.

Functionally speaking, Itch.io gives developers great control over how their content is sold. You can set the price (up to “free”), choose the timing and format of the sale, and greatly customize the product page. The important thing is that there are no costs associated with this.

Creators are free to create product pages and make the created software available by simply publishing it. There is nothing in the way, such as the approval process. The store does not even demand reductions, but instead engages in open revenue sharing practices. This means that developers can decide for themselves what percentage of each sale goes to Itch.io. 10% is the recommended standard, but not required.

(For reference, Apple has made a 30% reduction, as well as many other mainstream apps and game stores, including the widely used Steam. EGS was launched in 2018, with Epic at just 12%. Leading in reductions. Microsoft followed the Windows Store in late April 2021.)

But does Itch.io have “aggressive and sexual” games?

Yes, but also: This is not the right question to ask.

Select a game store, any game store. That way, you can introduce games that are characterized as “aggressive and sexual.” Applying a very subjective pair of labels! I was old enough to remember when the Grand Theft Auto game was controversial by default, and was considered “aggressive” enough to be discussed in Congressional hearings.

now? Rockstar Games fans can purchase the entire collection of Classic GTA releases directly from the iOS App Store. Not to mention the long list of shameless knockoffs that anyone who understands the game business tells you, it’s a much bigger issue than games that portray “sexual” content.

Part of the results of a “Grand Theft Auto” search on the iOS App Store.

So what’s the problem with Itch.io?

nothing! The real problem is, as if a game that is universally perceived as “aggressive and sexual” as if such a thing is possible is the store’s raison d’etre. Apple’s suspicious move to throw in a completely negative view.

In fact, Itch.io is great. It may not be able to accommodate mainstream viewers such as the EGS and iOS App Store. And surely, some people may get angry at what they find there. However, there are still about 200,000 games, including many that are also available in other stores. Itch.io is a popular destination for developers and fans because it’s a way to favor creators more than it is.

We also do a lot of work for the community. When people across the United States stood up in the summer of 2020 after George Floyd died under the knees of murderer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted by a former Minneapolis police officer, Itch.io said a large ” Organized the “Bundle for Racial Justice and Fairness” game bundle. Get people to pay for the nearly 2,000 game lineup. It was so popular that it eventually generated over $ 8 million, all of which was donated.

Itch.io also actively fosters creativity. The store fosters an entire community of developers and fans, serving as a frequent home for “game jams”, a type of contest where people create ideas from scratch and usually jump off the theme prompts. Game jams are often not only the source of big ideas for the future, but also perfect for Itch.io, which is equipped to distribute these small, often pieces to a wide audience. It is located in.

With an open approach and a creator-first mindset, Itch.io is especially popular with LGBTQ creators, people of color, or creators belonging to other marginalized communities.

The big difference between Itch.io and the $ 1 billion company we discussed in court on Friday is how Itch.io responds to creators and customers. The moderation criteria for the open platform Itch.io are not the same as those found on the iOS App Store and EGS. But that’s the store’s strength, not its drawback. That’s why Itch.io has become a popular home for indie developers to experiment with.

This is great. How do I sign up?

You don’t sign up! It is a shop. All you have to do is go there and buy what you think is cool (or download the free one).

As part of that, Itch.io takes the Apple vs. Epic moment with humor. Like really good humor. This is a straight comedy for the store’s social team.

Everyone, an Apple lawyer just called.They said we need to turn off all games

The game is now illegal

itch.io (@itchio) May 7, 2021

But like much of the Itch.io world, this great cultural moment is now a prey to creativity in its own right. Shortly after all of this started the round on Friday, one of the store’s creators put together an Unspeakable Games Jam (submission period ends May 17th) and said the trial was “very uncomfortable, so talk here.” Riffed the “no” moment. And then the store’s subsequent “indescribable game” joke. (Do you think it’s a joke?)

What’s new from the itchio Press Room: Rename the Sensitive Content filter to Unspeakable Games

itch.io (@itchio) May 7, 2021

So Itch.io should be fine. please do not worry. This whole bizarre situation is a big promotion for stores that are weird, destructive and prefer everything outside the norm. You can check the store here for yourself.

