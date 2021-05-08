2021 IFBB Indipro Results – Fitness Bolt





The 2021 IFBB Indy Pro went down on May 8th in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is a complete summary of all actions and results from all divisions that have taken place in this bodybuilding contest.

There was a lot of excitement about going to Indipro this year. Most of it comes from the fact that the event was canceled last year as it soon fell into the beginning of a blockade from a pandemic.

Nonetheless, the contest is back this year with the participation of the NPC Midwest Battle of Champions, a show for amateur bodybuilders. On top of that, as fans continued to adhere to strict safety protocols, there were fewer versions of the event from the normal year, but fans came back with participation in the contest.

There were Justin Rodriguez, who was trying to win the Indy Pro, and Hassan Mostafa, who was trying to win the New York Pro and win a ticket to Mr. Olympia in 2021. But the biggest issue was arguably what Blessing Awodibu would look like on stage.

Blessing made its professional debut at Indipro and competed for the first time since 2017. On all accounts, he looked great to lead the contest, but before this long-awaited debut, there were a lot of unanswered questions that plagued fans. Awodibu also plans to face New York Pro’s online rival Nick Walker next weekend.

With that in mind, I was able to see many of those inquiries resolved as he and other athletes stepped onto the stage. By the end of the contest, we were able to see some exciting actions that led to Olympia’s invitation.

These are the results of the 2021 IFBB Indy Pro.

Indipro 2021 Results Men’s Open Bodybuilding Results

1-Justin Rodriguez 2-Mohammed El Emum 3-Blessing Awadiv 4-Dorian Haywood 5-Carlos Chapa

212 results for boys

1-Tonio Burton 2-Nathan Eppler 3-John Jewette 4-Brian Balzano 5-Noel Adam

Indipro highlights

Indipro 2021 Scorecard

coming soon

Congratulations. Thanks to everyone who participated in IFBB Indy Pro in 2021 and succeeded.

