How Google My Business Helped These Entrepreneurs – The Manila Times





Innovative online helps small and medium-sized entrepreneurs (MSMEs) address the challenges pandemics pose to their businesses, as mobility is restricted under community quarantine.

Turning the limits into opportunities, Regina Escorin of Quezon City, Arnie Kotexon of Siargao, and Daleich Polott of Bohol were patient and turned the MSME. First, we considered how to respond to customer needs during a pandemic. In doing so, they brought physical stores into the digital realm.

Seeing her marble business go wrong, Escorin focused her attention on how to keep her customers through another effort. I figured out how to reach out to a client like me who can’t go out. We searched for suppliers of various items needed to fight Covid-19. Her friend in Ilocos said she was making an inabel mask. Abel means weave in the Ilocano language. Starting with 100 pieces, the woven mask sold out in just one hour.

Introducing unique and creative Filipino designs attracted the attention of European and American customers. Regina says it’s a good way to introduce Filipino art to the world. Kanami is really small compared to other businesses. However, Google My Business helped me show my store in search and reach more people online not only in the Philippines but also abroad.

When Cotexon returned to Siargao after working in Singapore for 10 years, he started Whitebeard Coffee. At his coffee shop, famous for brewing locally grown coffee beans from Mount Apo, flight restrictions have reduced the number of customers. I observed that even the locals were at home. He saw this as an opportunity to deliver his product to them instead. His coffee business innovations have covered bottled ready-to-drink coffee and free delivery with no minimum orders. Customers can choose to eat or take out and let them know in their Google My Business profile. When meal service was banned, we offered free delivery with no minimum order. That way, I grabbed the client’s heart and they kept ordering from me, from one cookie to a bulk order, he shared. Of his product. Arnie emphasized the capabilities of Google My Business. This allows people to find their coffee shop on Google Search, Maps and Google Reviews. As a business owner, he discovered that a customer had discovered his store through Google reviews.

Polot was inspired by his mother, who started a chocolate venture with just a small table pack. She founded the first chocolate factory in Bohol, the Darareich Chocolate House. When Covid-19 happened, we closed the chocolate house. There were no more tourists. The hotel and resort were also closed, she shared. Even if they were loved by locals and tourists, their booming business closed the door. Dalareich didn’t want to be frustrated and saw an opportunity by using the free Google My Business tools to increase his online presence in Google Search. With this tool, we were able to connect with our customers and keep them up to date. A person searching for a chocolate shop online on Bohol Island will reveal contact details for her shop, a link to its website, and other relevant information. Having a Google My Business account gives you access to insights that guide your customer engagement strategies. The day a customer calls us, the day they research about us, gaining all these insights will also help us with our social media content strategy and posts.

For her fellow business owners, Darareichs’ advice is to adapt to new ways. This is a really difficult time for local businesses, but with some free online resources like Google My Business, you can continue to innovate.

Business owners who want to get a Google My Business listing / account should visit https://ecommerce.dti.gov.ph/reboot-package/googlemybusiness/. As a Google My Business partner, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (DTI) is now able to help companies across the Philippines set up Google My Business listings. This free service is only available to companies that have physical stores. To create a Google My Business listing, your company must enter a verification code. DTI simplifies the process and allows employers to fill out a form and submit a verification code.

