BC Mining Month Celebrate Innovation – Williams Lake Tribune

Innovation has been at the heart of British Columbia’s mining industry for generations.

BC Mining Month 2021 celebrates the industry’s commitment to innovation and continuous improvement throughout its history, with mining companies, indigenous peoples, technology and clean technology sectors, and governments working together to create an innovative environment and society for the future. Identify how to develop and implement. Industry-wide governance (ESG) solutions.

Mining is the state’s core industry — all BC communities are mining communities. The mining industry supports more than 35,000 jobs in every corner of British Columbia, generates $ 7.4 billion in GDP, and provides the government with more than $ 1 billion in taxes each year.

Mining has long been important to the Williams Lake economy, with both the Gibraltar and Polly Mountain mines nearby, and the Caribou Gold project near Wells under development.

270 mining and service companies generated more than $ 39 million in revenue at Williams Lake in 2018. PwC Canada will release its annual BC Mining Report on May 26, reviewing the industry’s 2020 financial performance and economic contribution.

MABC will host three online innovation panels in May. These are published free of charge with pre-registration and partner organizations host additional online events throughout the month.

Environmental innovation and decarbonization in the mining industry: Wednesday, May 12, noon to 1:00 pm

Join industry experts and sort leaders for a useful discussion of how our industry can reduce carbon dioxide emissions and prepare for a net-zero mine. Moderated by Hayley Woodin, Editor-in-Chief of Business in Vancouver. Panelists include Ali G. Madiseh, Associate Professor, Norman B Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering, Scott Maloney, Vice President of Environment, Teck Resources, Patrick Marshall, Vice President of Product Development, MacLean Engineering, Merran Smith, Executive Director, Clean Energy. included.Canada

Indigenous peoples of the mining industry: Wednesday, May 19th, noon to 1:00 pm

Knowledge holders and subject matter experts discuss reconciliation, UNDRIP, and what is needed to promote meaningful relationships and partnerships to achieve common goals between indigenous peoples and the industry. Moderated by Dave Nikolejsin, Strategic Advisor of McCarthy Tetrault. Panelists include Mark Podlasly, Director of Economic Policy and Initiatives, First Nations Major Projects Coalition, Justin Himmelright, Vice President Sustainability, Skeena Resources, and a third panelist to be added shortly.

Diversity and inclusion in the mining industry on May 5th, Tara Hassan, Vice President of Corporate Development at SilverCrest Metals, Bob Quartermain, Founder and Former Chairman of Premium Resources, and Christy Smith, Vice President of Indigenous and Stakeholder Engagement. It was a topic of panel discussion with. , Falkirk environment.

MABC President and CEO Michael Goehring’s “State of BC Mining” keynote will take place Thursday, May 26th, from noon to 1:00 pm.

Göring focuses on innovation, change and technological development in one of the state’s basic industries, and BC mining plays a role in providing the minerals and metals the world needs to move into a cleaner, lower carbon future. Emphasize important roles.

Visit the MABC website for a complete list of BC Mining Month events.

MABC is in its 120th year and has been the voice of BC’s coal, metal and mineral producers, smelters, and leading developers since 1901.

Today, the industry benefits all British Columbia citizens and spends nearly $ 3 billion annually on goods and services, helping more than 35,000 jobs and more than 3,700 SMEs and indigenous businesses in every corner of the state. doing.

Member’s products are one of the world’s lowest carbon dioxide emissions products, helping the world move into a cleaner, lower carbon future. Safe and responsible.

