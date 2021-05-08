Zoom has special access to the iPad camera





Why can I multitask during a Zoom video call on my iPad when I can’t do it with other apps? Zoom isn’t sneaky, it just takes advantage of good relationships. As 9to5Mac reports, developer Jeremy Provost learned that Zoom has special permission from Apple to use the iPad’s camera during SplitView multitasking. The company told Provost that it had received a private “qualification” that allowed it to use a normally off-limits multitasking programming interface outside of FaceTime.

Entitlements aren’t new, but they are usually public and require developers to go through the process of enabling entitlements. For example, you can request CarPlay integration for your navigation app. However, according to Provost, iPad camera credentials are not documented and are only available to those whom Apple deems “worthy.”

I asked Apple for comment.

It’s no wonder Zoom gets this access. Video chat apps have become the flagship of pandemic life video chat, but multitasking can be essential for remote schools and workplaces. Of course, the concern is that competing apps may not get the same permissions. If you need to use common alternatives such as Facebook Messenger, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, you may be out of luck.

This does not mean that Apple has reserved all the special features for itself. 9to5 said the M1 iPad Pro’s CenterStage camera pan will be available in third-party apps. Still, if you want third-party apps to have the same privileges as Apple’s, this latest discovery is probably not thrilling.

