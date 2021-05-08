Games and Roads Streaming on PlayStation, Xbox, Google Stadia [May 3-9]





Every week, MobileSyrup features some of the biggest titles of its recent hit gaming services, including Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, PlayStation Now, and PlayStation Plus.

It also highlights the Canadian title if relevant.

Google Stadia Resident Evil Village

Developer: Capcom Genre: Survival Horror Price: $ 79.99 CAD Metacritic: 84% (PS5 version) StadiaPro Release Date: May 7, 2021

Resident Evil 7: Three years after the Resident Evil incident, series hero Chris Redfield killed his wife, kidnapped his little daughter, and forced her to save her from a European village dominated by four mutated lords. At that time, the life of Ethan Winters was upset.

Like the RE7, Village features first-person shooter gameplay to get closer to action, new upgrades and crafting mechanics, and a resurgence of Resident Evil’s popular mercenary mode.

It’s worth noting that RE7 is available for free as part of Stadia Pro. Please note that Google’s Village promotion, which gives you a free Premiere Edition when you purchase the game, is not available in Canada.

Village is now available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Series X / S and PC.

Star Wars Jedi: Corrupted Order

Developer: Respawn Publisher: EA Genre: Action Adventure Price: $ 79.99 CAD Metacritic: 84% (PS5 version) StadiaPro Release Date: May 7, 2021

To celebrate Star Wars Day (May 4th), EA has made the Star Wars action-adventure game free on Stadia Pro.

The corrupt order that took place between the revenge of the Sith and the new hope follows Cal Kestis of the Jedi Padawan, who is chased by the Galactic Empire to complete Jedi training and rebuild the Jedi order.

In terms of gameplay, Fallen Order features a character progression that combines Dark Souls-inspired lightsaber combat with Metroidvania-style exploration.

Stadia Pro costs $ 11.99 per month and supports streams up to 4K / 60fps. Games can also be purchased separately and played at 1080p / 60fps without Stadia Pro.

For more information on Stadia, see the latest Stadia community blog post.

PlayStation Now Streets of Rage 4

Developer: Dotemu, Lizardcube, Guard Crush Games Publisher: Dotemu Genre: Beat’em up Price: Metacritic included in PS Now: 84% (PC version) PS Now Release Date: May 4, 2021

Ten years after the Streets of Rage 3, Blaze Fielding, Axel Stone, and Adam Hunter events, we must work together to prevent Mr. X’s child, Y Twins, from brainwashing Wood Oak City.

At the roots of the series, Streets of Rage 4, meet up to 3 people locally and 2 online to confront the waves of enemies with standard attacks, throws, special moves, disposable weapons and more.

PlayStation Now is priced at $ 11.99 CAD / month, $ 34.99 / 3 months, or $ 79.99 / year. The service provides a catalog of over 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games that can be streamed on your PS4, PS5, or PC.

Learn more about the May PS Now game.

PlayStation Plus Wreckfest (PS5)

Developer: Bugbear Publisher: THQ Nordic Genre: RacingPrice: Metacritic included in PS Plus: 82% (PS4 version) PS Current release date: May 4, 2021

Burn rubber and shred metal in this driving playground with realistic physics.

Wreckfest offers a variety of cars, customization options, multiplayer modes and more.

Please note that the PS4 version of Wreckfest is not free on PS Plus.

PlayStation Plus costs $ 11.99 CAD / month, $ 29.99 / 3 months, or $ 69.99 / year.

Learn more about this month’s PS Plus game.

Xbox Game Pass Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Console and PC)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is the latest game to be released on Xbox Game Pass on the first day.

A break from Dragon Quest’s signature turn-based combat, Dragon Quest Builder 2 is about players running around to collect materials and create buildings and other objects. Up to 4 players can also play together online.

Developer: Square Enix, Omega Force Publisher: Square Enix Genre: Action RPG, Sandbox Price: Included in Console Game Pass, PC Game Pass Methetic: 86% (PS4 Version) Xbox Game Pass Release Date : May 4, 2021

FIFA 21 (console and PC)

Developer: EA Vancouver Publisher: EA Genre: SportsPrice: Included in EA Play (part of Game Pass Ultimate) Metacritic: 72% (PS4 version) Xbox Game Pass Release Date: May 6, 2021

The latest entry in EA’s Canadian football sim adds new dynamic attack systems, matches, transfers, training depth in career mode, Volta Street football options and more.

Outlast 2 (cloud, console, PC)

Developer / Publisher: Red Barrels Genre: Survival Horror Price: Console Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate (required for cloud gaming) Metacritic: 68% (PS4 version) Xbox Game Pass Release Date: 2021 May 6th

Montreal-based Red Barrels’ second Outlast game follows research journalist Blake Langermann trying to find his missing wife in a cult-filled village of mental illness.

As in the first game, Outlast 2 only has a camera with night vision, so you’ll have to run, jump, crouch, and hide to escape your enemies.

It’s worth noting that Red Barrels will release The Outlast Trials, the first part of single-player / co-op survival, later this year.

The Xbox Game Pass is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Android. The console game pass and the PC game pass each cost $ 11.99 CAD per month.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, on the other hand, costs $ 16.99 per month and is required for Android streaming (Xbox is now called the “cloud”). In addition, this hierarchy includes access to both console and PC game passes, Xbox Live Gold subscriptions, and EA Play.

New entrants can sign up for $ 1 in the first month of Game Pass Ultimate.

What are you planning to play this week? Please let us know in the comments.

Check out last week’s Stream’n Load column for more game suggestions.

Image Credit: EA

