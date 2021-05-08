AC Valhalla Datamine suggests that a fiery Muspelheim realm may be in progress





The new Datamine suggests that Muspelheim may come to AC Valhalla as part of Ubisoft’s plans alongside the expansion of Paris and Ireland.

The Assassins Creed Valhalla datamine seems to suggest that the fiery Scandinavian territory of Muspelheim may be a future expansion. Valhalla was released at the big fanfare in November 2020. Ubisoft initially had to work around some glitches in the first few weeks of its release, but the reviews have been mostly positive so far.

Valhalla is a large game, and it is estimated that it will take more than 40 hours to complete the main story. Despite the size of the game, Ubisoft has announced plans to release DLC content. The DLC roadmap includes two full enhancements in addition to free content updates. The first enhanced version, Wrath of the Druids, delayed the first release date of April 29 by two weeks. It is currently scheduled to be released on May 13th. Another major extension, the Siege of Paris, will be available sometime in the summer.

Eurogamer reports that players may have the opportunity to visit other Scandinavian territories in the form of Muspelheim as potential DLC locations. Reliable Assassin’s Creed Leaker j0nathan shared an image of Datamine suggesting that a hellish underground world could arrive soon. Currently, players can only explore two areas in the base game: Asgard and Jötunheimr. Muspelheim is referenced not only in the fire-themed cosmetics available in the store, but also in some interesting concept art that shows many of the fiery areas.

This is a “bomb”. The Kingdom of Muspelheim exists in the #ACValhalla file with the reference “DLC”.

Therefore, be careful. Planned on one of the two DLCs, “Meteor”, or left out of development (now obsolete) pic.twitter.com/OvcdfxkEVc

— J0nathan (@ xj0nathan) April 28, 2021

At this time, Ubisoft has not confirmed or denied the effectiveness of data mining leaks. The planned expansion of the two stories is believed to increase the Midgard-based Viking exploits rather than the mythical realm. According to Norse mythology, Muspelheim is an eternal realm of fire. It is the hometown of Surtur, the chief of the world of hell, who is in charge of the fire giant. Surtr is depicted as wielding a burning weapon.

The current expansion schedule casts doubt on previous claims that the all-new Assassin’s Creed title could be sometime in the middle of 2021. Taking into account the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the prospects for a new Assassin’s Creed are even more unlikely. Valhall acrew is also full recently. While planning a productive summer with expansion, the Ostara Festival had to be temporarily abolished to fix some of the performance issues associated with in-game events.

Assassins Creedgames will not receive post-release content for the second consecutive year. However, Valhalla is still incredibly popular less than a year after its first launch. This is very likely to open the door to a third unannounced expansion to take the form of transporting players to Muspelheim.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalle is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S platforms.

Source: Eurogamer, jOnathan / Twitter

