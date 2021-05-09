Roadmap for 2030 further strengthens relations between India and the UK





Introducing India-UK partnerships on vaccines, treatments and diagnostics, expanding UK-India vaccine hubs, developing distribution policies, clinical trials, regulations, research and innovations related to Covid-19, fair global Guarantee supply. By April 2022.

A new era is being formed between Britain and India, and Prime Ministers Johnson and Modi have promised to bring India and Britain’s economies, people and culture closer together in the next decade. The Government of India has promoted the United Kingdom to a comprehensive strategic partnership. This is the first European country to get this status. The 2030 Roadmap provides a framework for the entire health, pharmaceutical, and healthcare supply chain. Introducing India-UK partnerships on vaccines, treatments and diagnostics, expanding UK-India vaccine hubs, developing distribution policies, clinical trials, regulations, research and innovations related to Covid-19, a fair world Helps to guarantee a supply. Collaborative work by April 2022 will focus on health safety and preparation for future pandemics, including through the Indian and UK Zoological Research Twin Initiatives to better understand, monitor and mitigate future pandemics. Is guessed. The roadmap addresses climate and clean energy, transportation and nature maintenance. The intention is to negotiate a strengthened trade partnership and a free trade agreement that will double trade between Britain and India over the next decade. New collaboration between UK and Indian universities-science and technology. A defense partnership with a British carrier strike group visiting India later this year and the two navies are conducting joint training exercises to enable future cooperation in operations in the Western Indian Ocean. Admiral Radakin, First Sea Lord of the United Kingdom, told reporters when he visited Admiral Mike Gildi, Chief of Naval Operations in Washington, DC. world. The Indo-Pacific is an important part of that. Therefore, we aim to show the freedom of the open sea and our belief in the free and open Indo-Pacific. Cooperation between the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) also has an important role to play. The Indian Telecommunications Bureau will strengthen its existing Indian-UK technical partnership to address global challenges. Realize the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), new technologies, the benefits of interactive data systems, and changing use of technology to overcome the digital divide with a particular focus on the digital economy and society. Cyber ​​resilience and telecom. Health technology; promotes clean growth, smart urbanization and future mobility. These discussions inform new ministerial-level dialogue on technology. The UK and India have agreed to share regulatory knowledge and expertise, including artificial intelligence, scientific support for policy, and ethics, to facilitate dialogue in research and innovation. Through the Technology Summit, we bring together technology innovators, scientists, entrepreneurs, and policy makers to collaborate on issues such as future technology norms and governance under the cross-cutting theme of data. It was also the turn of the UK to host the latest G7-D10 Summit. In London, we emphasize democracy, freedom and rules-based international order, and work with our partners to provide global strategic cooperation to combat pandemics and futures, technological threats and the effects of climate change. Invent. The G7 is working on measures for media freedom. , Internet shutdown, cyber governance, freedom of religion and belief, quick response mechanism, arbitrary detention, leader-level discussions on open society with Australia, India, South Korea and Southeast Asia at the June G7 Summit The group was looking forward to welcoming Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa as guest countries, and at the G7 Summit in June, the involvement of the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the centrality of ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific. Support for the ASEAN outlook was considered extremely important. The leading commitment was to strengthen the partnership between the G7 and Africa and strengthen its involvement in the Indo-Pacific. African Foreign Ministers will attend the second G7 Foreign Ministers and Development Ministers’ Meeting later this year. And it is worth noting that Dominique Raves’ visit to Indonesia led the archipelago into a loop. In late April, the UK and Indonesia announced the creation of a new joint trade dialogue. Indonesia is a member of the G20 and an important partner for the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia’s largest economy. The G7 encouraged China to constructively participate in a rule-based international system, documenting human rights concerns in Tibet’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. And Hong Kong. China is encouraged to uphold its commitment to act responsibly in cyberspace, including refraining from implementing or supporting cyber-enabled intellectual property theft. Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the World Health Organization forums and the World Health Assembly was endorsed. The G7 remains concerned about the situation around the East China Sea and South China Sea and the importance of peace and stability throughout the Taiwan Strait. The promotion of a cooperative system of maritime security and international governance for the sea and the sea has received a commitment. In the paragraph of non-proliferation and disarmament, G & urges all states to counter the threat of diseases used as weapons and helps vulnerable countries around the world fight proliferation, a G7-led global of 31 states. Admired the Partnership (GP). To prevent the use of weapons of mass destruction, chemical weapons, biological weapons, radiation weapons, nuclear weapons (CBRN) and the spread of related substances. The situation in Myanmar has been completely criticized and a remarkable move, confirming that the G7 is ready to take further steps if there is a junta. We promise to continue to prevent the supply, sale, or transfer of all weapons, disarmament and other military equipment to Myanmar and the supply of technical cooperation and will not reverse that policy. The joint communiqué described Russia’s actions as irresponsible and threatening. He regretted Russia’s worsening relations with Western nations and sought a stable and predictable relationship with Russia. The G7 urged Russia to unblock the Kerch Strait, which is blocking access to Ukrainian ports. Systematic crackdowns on human rights and opposition voices in Russia and Belarus have been criticized. The security, economic recovery and European perspectives of the six Western Balkans (Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina) have been reaffirmed as important investments for peace and stability. 11 references to weapons in the context of Novichok, Navarni, the Democratic People s Republic of Korea, Syria and chemical weapons for their non-proliferation and disarmament Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has been very much since being called one of the UK The closest partner to the integrated review, which had a busy time, was the relationship between the UK and Japan. Mogi said the British carrier strike group’s mission to the Indo-Pacific symbolizes Britain’s commitment to the region. After meeting with Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, Motegi met with FM and EU foreign policy officers in South Korea, France, the United States and Germany. Mogi welcomed Berlin’s decision to send the frigate to the IPR. Boris Johnson has confirmed that all appropriate Covid-19 protocols are adhered to and that the government’s business must continue. The Prime Minister and Rab took time from the side meeting to Zoom Jishankar to ask his feelings. As an aside, the reporter mentions the global need for rare earths and how geopolitical tensions can impede fragile supplies due to China’s dominance. Most of the market. This market is set to flourish as the green industry develops. In 2020, the Prime Minister instructed civil servants to plan a project to defend strategies to protect post-pandemic national security, including the supply of cobalt, nickel and lithium needed for the UK’s renewable future. did. On Thursday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) emphasized the need for government action to ensure a reliable and sustainable supply of essential elements for EVs, power grids, wind turbines, and other key technologies. Advised to increase supply. The UK may have plans to stockpile the first lithium carbonate produced in Cornwall, the venue for the June G7-D10 Summit in January 2021. The results of the local elections are scheduled by the time they are announced along with the results. It is expected to strengthen Boris Johnson.

