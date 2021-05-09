IFBB Indipro 2021 Results





Indie Pro 2021 Results: After a lot of hype, we became champions.

This weekend we held IFBB Indipro 2021. After a long and quiet period in the bodybuilding world due to a pandemic, the tournament was one of the first fuss shows of the season. This tournament is another event in the Olympia Qualifiers, with the winner taking first place. After an exciting battle, the results of Indy Pro 2021 were finally called.

Finally, the 2021 bodybuilding season is in full swing. The Pittsburgh Pro will be held last weekend, and after this weekend the New York Pro will appear on May 15th. Finally, you can see the actions and efforts of hungry competitors appearing on stage.

Not only that, the Indy Pro 2021 was especially touted for its three competitors. Congratulations to Awodibu, Morgan Aste and Just Rodriguez. These three were good candidates to win the show, thanks to social media updates and an impressive showcase of physique in photos.

In particular, the blessings of Awodiv have been very well received. Not only did he play indipro today, he will also play in New York next weekend. The blessing has hyped the competition with his online rival with Nick Walker. Tonight was a chance to preview if he could withstand the hype.

It is not common for competitors to compete on consecutive weekend bodybuilding shows. Some are concerned that this may lead to a timing lag in preparing for the contest. Others believe it can lead to further success. With such a narrow gap between the two shows, it may be easier to simply prepare for the competition throughout the week.

A delicate balance and a double-edged sword. Now that his first night’s competition is over, we have to wait for what will happen next weekend.

But all the hype is small compared to the actual honest results. And now, the results of Indy Pro 2021 have been officially announced. You can check it below.

Indipro 2021 Breakdown Men’s Open Results

1. Justin Rodriguez 2. Mohammad El Elam 3. Congratulations to Awodibu4. Dorian Haywood 5.Carlos Chapa

212 results for boys

1. Tonio Burton 2. Nathan Epler 3. John Jewette 4. Brian Balzano 5.Noel Adam

This concludes the IFBB Indy Pro 2021 results. Check out the entire IFBB Pro results page this year and last year to catch up with actions you may have missed.

