Oppo has launched the Oppo K9 smartphone with a 90Hz display and a 768G processor.





Oppo has just announced that it will launch the Oppo K9 smartphone in India on May 22nd. Details about the device have not been disclosed, but will include a 90Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 768G SoC. This new addition to the smartphone series will certainly bring great excitement among buyers due to the new set of amazing features that make it worth every penny. In addition to the announcement of the latest flagship smartphone, Oppo K9, Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched a new line of smart TVs and announced the OPPO Enco Air True wireless earphones.

The Oppo K9 has a 6.43 inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This display offers a crisp, clear resolution of 2400 1080. The display uses AMOLED technology with a 90% screen-to-body aspect ratio. The Oppo K9 has a peak brightness of 700 nits and is one of the brightest smartphones on the market. The only other device that reaches this brightness is the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. It is also very thin and light with an 8mm profile and a weight of only 172 grams.

Powered by the main 64-megapixel camera – The combination of dual pixels and AIS allows you to view crisp, low-noise images in detail. There are two wide-angle cameras on the back. One is an 8-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f / 2.4, and the other is a 2-megapixel camera with a 10x optical zoom. The front camera is 32 megapixels and has a punching display that is said to improve image quality. The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm’s innovative 8-core chipset, the Snapdragon 768G processor. These octa-core chipsets are built on a 7nm EUV process (deposited) with 2.8GHz clock power. They boast better power efficiency and incredible processing speed.

The improved Adreno 620 GPU delivers 15% better graphics performance than its predecessor, delivering an immersive gaming experience with ultra-realistic visuals and faster frame rates. The Snapdragon X50 modem is designed to support 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G. This new modem dramatically increases data throughput and capacity, enabling future ultra-high definition (UHD) mobile video experiences. The phone is also equipped with a game turbo key that allows the user to easily detect connection speed, ping value, and frame rate per second.

During the game, the owner created multiple setups to keep the phone cool and not generate heat. This will make your phone’s battery last longer and will not disappoint your users. Thanks to its 4,300 mAh capacity, it has a huge battery that can play up to 7 hours of continuous video. Its fast-charging technology, which OnePlus calls “quick charging,” gives the battery enough juice in just 35 minutes. OnePlus 6 runs on ColorOS 11.1 (based on Android 11) and is one of the few non-Google devices running on the latest version of Android.

Oppo has launched the K9 in China. There are two variations based on internal storage. The top-end one has 128GB of internal storage and costs RMB 1999 (~ Rs 22,800), while another variant with 256GB of internal storage is CNY 2199 (~ Rs 25,000). The device is available in two color options.

