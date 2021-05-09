Microsoft fights Google with the perfect weapon for Windows 10s





Microsoft has reportedly stopped working on Windows 10 X. Widely seen as a response to the continued rise of Chromebooks, does this mean Microsoft is out of the challenge?

It’s far from that. Now Microsoft can focus on the tools that Windows 10 already uses in Chrome OS. Microsoft needs to make sure everyone knows where they are and how to use them.

Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay has a Surface Duo, left, Surface Neo … [+] Event, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo / Mark Renihan)

Associated Press

The official announcement of Windows 10 X coincided with the announcement of Surface Neo, a dual-screen device that is a larger compatriot of Surface Duo. The latter uses Android as the operating system, but Surface Neo was planned to be Microsoft’s first device to run 10X, a variant of Windows for both dual-screen and lightweight devices. The 10X was then retargeted for both convertible and clamshell single-screen devices. It is no longer targeted at all.

In fact, Microsoft offers a much better solution to tackle the challenges of lightweight Windows 10 hardware, the rise of the Chromebook platform, and the challenges already found in all Windows 10 devices.

With the availability of the Edge browser, all Windows 10 users can roll back their own progressive web apps. Some companies are taking this seriously. The Twitter app in the Microsoft Store is a great example of a PWA with a huge amount of features. For all intents and purposes, this is a normal app to the user’s eyes, but it’s built on web technology rather than native code.

A great example of the benefits of PWAs is the Surface Pro X, Microsoft’s ARM-powered 2-in-1 tablet computer. Microsoft has incorporated 32-bit emulation to support the myriad of x86 apps available on Windows 10, and 64-bit emulation will be publicly available in the near future, but at least for me, the revelation in use is Shows how useful ProX can be. If you are using a combination of PWA and web browser.

What you need isn’t a new fork of Windows to work with a variety of hardware, better use the tools currently available, and make the user interface more suitable for the latest use cases. Let’s face it. Tablet mode in Windows 10 is the bare minimum you can run. It’s feasible, but in addition to the bare solution, there are many possibilities.

At that point, the problem was from the idea of ​​Windows 10 X and special hardware, to the possibility of a reworked Windows 10 interface that turned more attention to PWAs and redefined the user interface from legacy elements dating back to the 20th century. I will move. This is the focus of future Windows 10 Sun Valley updates.

Read here how Microsoft can catch up with Apple’s new MacBook laptop …

