Nintendo Must Purchase a PlayStation to Use Xbox – Reader Function





Should Nintendo and Sony work together? (Photo: Nintendo)

One reader argues that Sony and Nintendo should work together to pool resources and continue the fight against Microsoft.

Everyone knows that the Nintendo Switch is doing well, but I’m not the only one who has been shocked to know exactly how much the Nintendo Switch is selling since it was launched four years ago. think. It’s already selling better than the Wii and all other Nintendo consoles, breaking the record for the most profitable year for video game companies to date. In terms of sales and reviews, its exclusive game lineup is already second to none, and the console still has at least three to four years left.

Nintendo has been in the gaming business for longer than any other company, but since the Internet existed, we believe that every gamer knows best how to do Nintendo’s business. It does not suggest that Nintendo will not make a mistake. This is not a company that tends to do things half by half, and they do it a lot when they get confused.

Sometimes Nintendo’s ideas are simply stupid, which is why they fail, but sometimes the risk of trying something else is very rewarding. This makes the Switch one of the best-selling consoles to date, even though it has released few new exclusive products in the last two years. And it doesn’t stop all those memes destined for a moment. Nintendo regularly shows higher charts than Sony in terms of Japan’s most valuable companies.

There are two ways to run an ongoing game business. One is centered around subscriptions like the Game Pass, and the other is the old-fashioned way to buy games when you need them. Sony has been criticized for sticking to the old way, but what they’re actually doing is trying to be like Nintendo, but it’s increasingly clear that the game is aimed at older viewers. It has become.

I don’t know how intentional this is, but the reasons for buying Nintendo and Sony consoles are now pretty much the same. I believe there are great games and lots of them in the life of the console. .. Maybe that will be Microsoft’s case in the end, but I think it will take a long time. At least no one knows who buys a console just to play the next Bethesda game.

I think this is fascinating because Sony and Nintendo used to look like the world was far apart. Sony has always wanted to look more mature than just children. But now that we are united in terms of business planning and enemies, why not join forces?

Everyone keeps saying that Microsoft’s secret weapon is its wallet, but it’s not endless, and games are still a minor part of the overall business. What has never really been proven in terms of profit or market leadership. They would have given up long ago if their bank balances were as large as Sony or Nintendo, but if Nintendo and Sony teamed up, that benefit would be lost.

Nintendo does nothing but make games, but Nintendo and Sony are surprisingly similar companies. Nintendo outperforms Sony in terms of the most valuable companies, and in both cases the numbers are the same, but Sony’s market capitalization is higher. In other words, it doesn’t really matter who buys who, as long as it’s a friendly merger rather than a hostile takeover.

Will it happen? Usually you’ll only say if one of them actually causes a problem, but if Microsoft really started to dominate the Game Pass and xCloud, that might be the reason. Money is the only way the Xbox can make a comeback on the road to victory, and the Japanese gaming industry is full of mergers from Square Enix to Namco Bandai. Nintendo Sony, or PlayStation Nintendo, may seem unlikely, but strange things are happening in the business.

Reader Casper

