The NY Post seems to label Valkyrae as a “bikini streamer”, causing anger among fans





With the full-scale launch of “Bikini Stream” and “Hot Tab Meta” on Twitch, fans of streamer YouTuber superstar Valkyrae weren’t happy when the New York Post article thought she was trending.

Rachel’Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is a co-owner of 100 Thieves and one of Twitch’s hottest female streamers. But what she isn’t is the so-called “bikini streamer”.

Hot tab streams, or streams with a slightly covered streamer that interacts with the viewer, have become more popular these days than ever before. They have even reached mainstream media outlets like the NY Post, which announced a story about trends on May 8.

The story cites Valk’s defense against the Hot Tab Streamer, but her slogan slogan caught the wrath of online fans on Twitter after the story began to be shared. Her words are introduced shortly after the line “The bikini streamer quickly followed the practice.”

NY Post Valkyrae’s comment from the May 8 NY Post article.

Gamers resented New York Post’s Valkyrae “Bikini Streamer” snaf

To be fair, the article in the post treats Hoffstetter as “the hottest female streamer on the internet” and does not directly refer to her as a bikini streamer.

However, much of the gaming community has interpreted the writing of this work as an outlet that essentially groups her with those who stream it that way.

They literally said, “The bikini streamer was able to keep the practice right away,” and quoted Ray directly. They call her 100% bikini streamer and write lazy and sloppy sentences.

— Just A Camera (@VegasVanguards) May 8, 2021

Others say it’s shocking to see what’s called a “blatant lie” in mainstream publications about their favorite streamers, and it’s not just confusing to write. was.

How often “reputable” news sources are blatantly in their work is actually scary.

— Kevi🍀 (@KeviSkillz) May 8, 2021

Imagine calling a valkyrae a bikini streamer when you have a 99% chance of wearing an oversized sweater and not cramping.

— Acab (@Mr_Mojo_Risin __) May 8, 2021

Finally, some fans even suggested “handling” Valkyrae’s problem (whatever that meant). Based on this take and all other takes, it’s clear that she has a lot of supporters in her corner who are willing to back her up.

@Valkyrae don’t worry about them. To process.

— Cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) May 8, 2021

The YouTube star hasn’t commented on the situation yet and hasn’t weighted it at all at the time of writing this article, so it’s a while before we hear her thoughts on how the quote was presented exactly. May take. ..

