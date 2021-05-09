Tech Startup Program Spiralation Opens for 2021 Applications | Print Edition





View:

Government agencies at the top of Sri Lanka are promoting an ecosystem of technology startups, and the Information and Communication Technology Authority (ICTA) of Sri Lanka is currently calling for applications for the national startup initiative Spiralation for the ninth consecutive year.

To date, the Spiralation series has supported over 90 successful startups in multiple industries, including health, finance, agriculture, education and logistics, and has created over 500 employment opportunities.

The latest round, called the Spiralation 2021 Tech Startup Support Program, prepares you to develop your technical startup by providing comprehensive technical and business training sponsored by industry experts.

Founded in 2010, Spiralation acts as an incubator and accelerator program, providing 1.5 million grants per startup in the cohort to promote, encourage and support tech startups and innovation in Sri Lanka. I am aiming for it. When a startup joins the Spiralation program, grants are split and presented based on predefined milestones as they reach their already set goals. Startups receive continuous support from the resource pool during and after the incubation / acceleration period.

The organizer said in a statement that Spiralation’s evaluation process was able to benchmark what early startups would expect as part of an incubation program. Those who did not leave empty-handed. They had a lot to ponder about their business, which also led many to pivot and find the right path. The Spiralation Cohort has also created a goal-achieving process for LAN, Crowdisland, or independently invested angel investors. It also helps groom startups use their products globally to generate export revenues and, as a result, create more than 700 jobs for knowledge workers.

Many tech startups supported by Spiralation are now successful in areas such as quality education, agriculture, health and welfare, banking and financial services, fashion and apparel, and infrastructure.

Organizers add the importance of entrepreneurs in the market, where entrepreneurs solve problems, recognize market needs and realize them. We’ve seen the tech industry offer young people high-paying job opportunities, thanks to entrepreneurs who took risks 15 years ago. ICTA is currently building an ecosystem for the next generation of entrepreneurs who will provide employment opportunities for the next 100,000 people and contribute to the country’s economy.

To qualify, the applicable startup must be listed on the Startup SL platform. New startups (registered or under consideration for registration) can apply, and registered companies for less than 3 years (calculated as of the application date) are also eligible. All applications must be submitted via the spiralation.com registration form and applications submitted otherwise will not be accepted.

Applications are accepted until May 10th, and interested applicants can register at https://spiralation.com.

As a catalyst to shape Sri Lanka’s tech startup ecosystem, ICTA is the Startup Ecosystem Development Strategy Business Unit under ICTA’s Digital Economy Pillar, a pioneer in supporting startups through Spiralation and all other startup related activities. It aims to develop new technology-based business ventures in the country, improve the quality of startups, provide early-stage financing, knowledge, and everything a startup needs to succeed in its business. It will start.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos