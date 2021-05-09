How to open all web links in default browser except Microsoft Edge in Windows 10!





It’s no secret that Microsoft wants to use Edge’s own browser for Windows 10. Over the years, we’ve tried different ways to force users to switch ads from Chrome, Firefox, or other browsers. Edge on Windows.

The new Edge is great now, but that doesn’t mean you need to use it if you need another browser such as Chrome or Firefox.

Windows 10 users are aware that Edge for certain links and actions is already the default browser, but small open source programs can redirect these links to any browser that you have set by default.

EdgeDeflector for Windows 10 Microsoft Edge is a small help utility that forces web links to open and redirects you to your computer’s default web browser. In other words, it runs Windows 10.

After many years of tweaking, it has recently been updated and is now installed on a per-user basis, so no administrator privileges are required for the installation.

Once done, you need to follow these steps to configure it.

Open the Windows Settings app.[アプリケーション]>[デフォルトアプリケーション]Go to. Scroll down and[プロトコル別のデフォルトアプリケーション]Choose. Find the Microsoft.exe-related program (such as Microsoft-Edge) and click the program icon to the right of it. Select Edge Defector from the list. Check for changes as needed.

To make sure it works:

Copy the following test link. Microsoft-Edge: https: //itechnews.gr/ Press the Windows key + R. Press Control + V to paste the test link. Press Enter.

The software runs transparently in the background and redirects connections as needed.

This does not stop the search running in pink, but it does mean that the search will open the correct browser.

You can download the latest version of Edge Deflector here.

If you are running an older version of the software, you must uninstall it before installing the new version.

