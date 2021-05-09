Are Grimes and Elon Musk married?Description of eccentric couple relationships





Elon Musk will host Saturday Night Live tonight (May 8th) and Miley Cyrus will be a musical guest.

Musk, the eccentric billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has become one of the most controversial business leaders in recent years.

Apart from his comments on pandemic and ambitious business ventures, Mask’s personal life has received a lot of attention lately.

Elon Musk has no wife, but has been associated with Canadian singer Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) for over three years.

How did Grimes and Elon Musk meet?

According to Page Six, the pair first united on Twitter over a joke about artificial intelligence (AI). Musk discovered that Grimes had hit him jokingly by three years. The single “Flesh Without Blood,” which she wrote, directed, edited, colored, and art-edited, features a character she called “Rokoko Basilisk.”

This refers to a complex thought experiment that AI may think of but may oppose those who did not act on the idea of ​​creating AI.

Seemingly checking the report, on May 8, 2018, Elon Musk tweeted “Rococo Basilisk” in a thread explaining the concept.

Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes (Claire Elise Boucher) will attend the world premiere of Captain Marvel on March 4, 2019 in Hollywood, California. RobynBeck / AFP

When Grimes and Musk appeared together at the Met Gala in May 2018, they were dating two months later before accompanying him and his five sons to the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition. Was first revealed.

In August 2018, rapper Azealia Banks ignited social media with an Instagram story that compared staying at Musk’s home with a “real episode of Get Out.” The bank visited Mask to collaborate with Grimes on new music, but her disdainful comments about Mask led couples to unfollow each other on social media.

Musk eventually re-pressed his girlfriend’s social follow button, praising Grimes’ performance at the Game Awards, one of the biggest events in the gaming industry, and then re-headlined a little over a year later. A Canadian singer performed a show inspired by Cyberpunk 2077 video games. Musk greeted with a standing ovation.

In the same month, the couple’s status as A Lister was confirmed at Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party. In January 2020, Grimes posted a photo of himself on Instagram to celebrate the New Year and reveal that he is pregnant. Two months later, she decorated the Rolling Stones cover and confirmed that the mask was the baby’s father.

What is the name of Elon Musk’s son?

A year ago, the couple had their first child and the choice of baby name was controversial. Their son is called XÆA-12. According to Grimes, “X” stands for “unknown variable”, “Æ” is the spelling of an AI elf, an abbreviation for artificial intelligence, and Japanese is an abbreviation for “love”.

The A-12, on the other hand, symbolizes “the predecessor of the SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). It has no weapons or defense. It’s just speed. It’s good at combat, but it’s non-violent.” I will.

If the meaning of the baby mask was ambiguous, its pronunciation also caused problems. Tesla mogul said the name was pronounced “X Ash A-12”, but his partner claimed to be “XAI A-12” instead.

Aside from phone issues, their name choices also questioned from a legal point of view. Mask and Grimes live in California and their names were considered illegal because they contained characters not found in the modern English alphabet.

Elon Musk and Grimes will be attending the Heavenly Body: Fashion & Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The couple then changed their name to XÆA-Xii, and Grimes said on Instagram that “Roman numerals looked better.”

How many children does Elon Musk have?

In addition to Grimes’ son, Mask had his first wife, Canadian writer Justin Wilson, and six sons, who died tragically from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome only 10 weeks later. It was. Musk and Wilson got married in 2000 and divorced eight years later. Later, Tesla tycoons began dating British actress Talulah Riley, who married in 2010 and divorced in 2012 and 2014 in 2013.

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award 2020 in Berlin, Germany, on December 1, 2020.Britta Pedersen-Pool / Getty Images

