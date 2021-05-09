How scholarships support the diversity and inclusiveness of technology at Sterling Bank – Techpoint Africa





This article is a Brand Press post. Brand Press is a paid service for brands that want to reach their Techpoint Africa audience directly. Techpoint Africa’s editorial team has not created BrandPress content. Contact us by email to promote your brand through Brand Press [email protected]

How do lifestyle choices such as gender, age, cultural background, Viking style beard, dreadlocks, and life in the head relate to creativity and building great products?

The answer is not exaggerated and you will be surprised who has the answer to this intertwined question. It’s David, an aging millennial, a proud video gamer, a gym bunny, a nature lover, and a talented technician!

David (not his real name) trades at Sterling Bank, but loves the Viking-style beard, which is a non-fitting tailoring that his role allows.

David takes himself very seriously. And you can’t dress up and live for work like you do at Harvard University graduation. His focus is to have a purpose rather than follow the island code. He is often shunned for his different perspectives on work, religion, and culture.

Advertising

Almost all of us know what that means and want to be eliminated. David had a more intense and repetitive experience. His other views weren’t really accepted, and he wasn’t welcomed, appreciated, respected, or heard until he accidentally found Sterling Bank.

His plug was a dreadlocks filmmaker at a banking Decagon Institute event. His gadget was catch, not dreadlocks – they were best in class. It turned out to be a working tool provided for young creatives to excel in his art.

He later met an executive who led the Strategy and Innovation Group at the same event. young woman! Also, the hip and cool gangsters at the event were identified as Sterling’s talent acquisition team. They are working with Decagon to fund technician training and raise employability and socio-economic ladders.

David was excited. This must be the tribe he has always been waiting for. The rest, as they say, is history, and he is now part of a diverse team of World Banks doing meaningful work from all parts of society. Even now, months after joining Sterling, he is still fascinated by the level of inclusiveness.

He is working with more female technicians for the first time. They are heavy lifters, one of which has emerged as Microsoft Most Valuable Professional for meaningful work done at Sterling.

Nothing is more delightful to David than the Grow with Sterling initiative for secondary school graduates. This will allow you to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nextord in areas such as artificial intelligence, analytics and digital transformation. The bank pays 85% of the tuition fees and makes donations to American University bachelor’s degree tuition less than $ 500.

What is the reason for his joy? Prior to joining Sterling Bank, David had a talented colleague who worked for another organization. He offered groundbreaking ideas and had great potential, but was limited by his lack of polytechnic or college degrees. Team members rarely listen to or pay attention to him because of his age and level of education. Loss of all involved.

Believing that changing it is his duty and duty, David shares his diversity and inclusion Sterling love story with his network. It informs them that it is the attraction of innovation and the pipeline of New World products.

