How to share your Wi-Fi password with others





No matter where you go, whether it’s a restaurant, library, or a friend’s house, the first thing you’ll need is a Wi-Fi password. Wi-Fi is a universal wireless technology that avoids all problems with Ethernet cables. It allows us to stay connected to other parts of the world and makes it an important element of our daily lives.

Wi-Fi is widely used to protect wireless networks globally. In addition, phone users can access information in real time and roam wherever they want without being removed from the Wi-Fi network.

While mobile devices have many unique features of value, they often lack some of the important features that other operating systems offer. And one of them is the ability to verify and change your device’s Wi-Fi password.

You can always ask the person responsible for a Wi-Fi password or use a laptop, but using the phone to verify the stored Wi-Fi password is probably the easiest way.

But what’s the secret to finding the Wi-Fi password for the network you were previously connected to? This is a handy guide to quickly find your password on your mobile phone.

Even if someone has good wireless security, there are several ways to verify your password over the phone. These easy methods are secure and do not require you to root your device. Let’s go ahead and find out!

How to find your password in your phone settings

An easy way to find your password is to find your router first and then work on your phone. The device must be connected to the network and you must actually log in to the router using the login details, including the router’s IP address bar on the back. Follow these steps:

Go to your phone’s configuration options.[接続]Tap. Select Wifi. Select the connected Wifi network of your mobile phone. Tap the network gear icon.[Wi-Fiルーターの管理]Click. Get your username and password from the back of your router and enter them in the login page that pops up. Look for the wireless properties icon and tap to find your Wifi password.

However, keep in mind that the settings are highly dependent on the brand of router you are using.

Find Wi-Fi network password through recovery app

Without a doubt, the previous method is relatively easy and straightforward. However, some additional steps are required to find the correct file and interpret the strong password. If you need to view your saved Wifi password effortlessly, it’s ideal to have a password recovery app installed.

There are several password recovery apps available for free on the Google Play Store, but of course most of these apps work as expected. Let’s look at an example of the Wifi Passwords Recovery Pro app.

First, download and install the app. Then open it and give the superuser permission to work correctly. This app provides a list of all Wifi wireless networks connected to your phone device and their security protocols.

When you select the required network internet, the app will eventually display the password for that particular network. The app also allows you to copy and share your default username and password. There are many alternative apps that you can install from the Google Play store to recover your Wifi password.

Find Wi-Fi password on iOS phone

If you find your Wifi password on your iPhone in a hurry, we recommend Tenorshare 4uKey – Password Unlocker. This is an easy-to-use and powerful iOS password detector that helps you find your Wifi password on your iPhone without the need for jailbreaking.

In addition to Wifi passwords, you can also view your Apple ID, email account password, web browser, app login password, and credit card information stored on your iPad or iPhone.

Check the Wi-Fi password stored on your Apple device from your Mac / PC View the app login password and all saved websites View credit card information, email account Save on mobile View Apple ID accounts that have been forgotten screen time Find and delete passwords without recovering them. Find Wi-Fi password on Mac

Apple devices usually don’t allow you to get a Wi-Fi password directly on your iPhone. Therefore, you need to have a Windows computer or Mac for your iOS device. You don’t have to jailbreak or root your iPhone.

For Mac users, you need the iCloud Keychain iOS app. Log in to iCloud on your Mac. Do the following:

Tap the Launchpad icon and then go to the others apps folder. Open the Keychain Access app. Select iCloud in the sidebar.[カテゴリ]Of the section[パスワード]Click. Click Wifi Network in the right pane. next,[パスワードの表示]Check the box that displays and enter your Mac password. Finally, a tab will open showing your Wifi password.If nothing works, reset your Wi-Fi router to the default password

If nothing works, you can’t find your Wi-Fi network password, and you can’t access your router’s web interface, don’t worry. There is no shortage of options. Instead of opening a command prompt, you can reset your router and use the default Wi-Fi passcode written on your router again.

Find the small reset button on your router. For pinhole buttons, press with a bent paper clip or a pointed object. Pressing the button for at least 10 seconds clears the router settings and resets to the default username and password.

Also, the network name and password will be restored to the router defaults.

Suppose you don’t know the Wi-Fi network name or SSID of your router. You need to check the Wi-Fi settings of the device connected to the wireless network and you will find the network name. If you do not already have a connected device, see this information on the back of your router or in your router’s documentation.

The last word

You don’t need to be tech-savvy to find your Wi-Fi password. All you need is a free app or software and a few clicks. You don’t have to remember a thousand passwords now. Either way, I explained above. You can easily find the Wi-Fi password on your phone!

